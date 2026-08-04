Sustainability LIVE: The London Summit to Host Industry Leaders on Net Zero and Decarbonisation

London, 04 August 2026 – Sustainability LIVE, a BizClik Media event, has announced a comprehensive programme of net zero and decarbonisation sessions for its upcoming September event, bringing together senior executives from across automotive, aviation, manufacturing and travel sectors. The sessions will explore practical strategies for achieving carbon reduction targets and advancing climate action across global industries.

Taking place on 8-9 September 2026, the event will feature three dedicated sessions examining decarbonisation challenges and solutions. Industry leaders from organisations including Toyota Motor Europe, Lenovo, Neste, Finnair, Formula E and WL Gore & Associates will share insights on implementing global climate strategies. Tickets are now available .

Key Sessions Driving the Net Zero Agenda

The programme includes a panel discussion on global decarbonisation strategies, scheduled for 8 September from 12:15-13:00. The session will bring together Markus Wieser, Gore Fabrics Climate Team Lead at WL Gore & Associates, Olivia Ruggles-Brise, Vice President of Sustainability at BCD Travel, Anniina Virta-Toikka, VP of Sustainability at Konecranes, and James Pennington, Global Sustainability Director at Lenovo. The panel will examine how organisations are developing and implementing decarbonisation strategies across different sectors.

On the same day from 10:45-11:30, a panel titled the future of net zero automotive will address the automotive industry's transition to net zero. Speakers include Leon van der Merwe, Vice President of Energy Business at Toyota Motor Europe, Daniel Quelch, Group Head of ESG at Constellation Automotive Group, Andrew Leyland, Group President and CEO at HellermannTyton, and Julia Pallé, Vice President of Sustainability at Formula E.

Industry-Specific Solutions for Climate Impact

The aviation sector will be represented through a fireside discussion on 9 September from 10:20-10:45, focusing on collaboration to reduce the climate impact of aviation. Mario Mifsud, Vice President of Renewable Fuels Sales and Trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Neste, and Riku Aho, Vice President of Sustainability at Finnair, will discuss how collaboration between fuel suppliers and airlines is essential for reducing aviation's carbon footprint.

The sessions reflect the growing urgency for cross-sector collaboration in achieving net zero targets, with particular emphasis on practical implementation and industry-specific challenges.

Get your tickets here.

Looking Ahead at Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its programme of content addressing the most pressing challenges in climate action and sustainable business practices. Future events will build on these discussions, providing ongoing platforms for knowledge exchange and industry collaboration. Find out more here .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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