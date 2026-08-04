Explore Smurfs Village, meet iconic characters, and create your own adventures alongside Talking Tom and his friends.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mushroom houses have appeared, potions are bubbling, and some very recognizable blue residents have moved into Talking Tom & Friends: World! Available now, the Smurfs experience invites kids to step into Smurf Village, discover magical activities, unlock iconic looks, and create adventures alongside Talking Tom and his friends in Outfit7's first game created specifically for kids.

Key Takeaways

The Smurfs have arrived in Talking Tom & Friends: World

Explore a dedicated Smurfs-inspired scene featuring familiar locations and characters

Discover activities including potion mixing, planting, recycling, and imaginative roleplay

Meet iconic characters including Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy Smurf, Stormy Smurf, Gargamel, and Azrael

Unlock exclusive Smurfs-inspired outfits and accessories





Discover the World of the Smurfs

The Smurfs experience begins when kids discover a miniature mushroom village hidden within Talking Tom & Friends: World. Stepping inside transports them to a dedicated Smurfs-inspired scene where they can create adventures alongside Brainy and Storm while helping care for the village by collecting litter, recycling, composting, and planting flowers.

Designed around storytelling and roleplay, the experience gives kids the freedom to recreate favorite Smurfs moments or create adventures of their own. Parents can also choose to unlock additional locations, including Papa Smurf and Smurfette's mushroom house and Gargamel's castle, where kids can meet more iconic characters and experiment with magical potion mixing.





Smurf Your Style

The adventure continues with the arrival of Smurfs-inspired fashion items and character customization options. Inspired by some of the franchise's most recognizable characters, the collection includes Papa Smurf's signature red hat, Smurfette's dress, Brainy's glasses, Farmer's hat, Handy's overalls, Gargamel's outfit, and more.

Kids will also be able to customize the Smurfs themselves. While each Smurf keeps their recognizable appearance, outfits and head accessories can be mixed and matched to create new looks inspired by familiar characters.





A Smurfy Adventure Awaits

The Smurfs collaboration joins a growing portfolio of partnerships across the Talking Tom & Friends franchise, including Barbie and Miraculous. Both brands have successfully expanded through products designed for different audiences while remaining relevant across generations. That shared ability to evolve while staying true to their core identity is what makes the partnership such a compelling one.

Find the mushroom village, step into the world of the Smurfs, and start your own Smurfy adventure by downloading the game HERE.

ABOUT TALKING TOM & FRIENDS: WORLD: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom & Friends: World is an open-ended playground where kids lead the way in imaginative, expressive play. With customizable avatars, interactive scenes, and endless ways to explore, it’s a world where every child can write their own adventures alongside Talking Tom and his friends. Whether baking treats, floating through space, or playing dress-up with friends, every tap brings laughter, creativity, and discovery. Download today and start exploring a world that’s as unique as your child. Discover more HERE.

ABOUT PEYO COMPANY: Peyo Company is the brand name of IMPS srl, Lafig Belgium and Peyo Productions. The Peyo Company was created by Peyo’s daughter, Véronique Culliford, to ensure the perpetuation of Peyo’s creations. Peyo Company operates from Belgium through four units: Peyo Licensing is the global licensor of Peyo’s brands for Consumer Products, Book Publishing and Location-Based Entertainment. Peyo Distribution manages the global distribution of audiovisual content and music catalogues. Peyo Productions oversees the production of new audiovisual content. Peyo Creations is a creative entity making new artworks, stories and comics.These four units are joining forces under the Peyo Company umbrella to keep Peyo’s legacy alive. Pierre Culliford (aka Peyo) created everlasting worlds, iconic characters, and timeless stories filled with adventure, humor, magic, and good universal values, reaching the heart of multiple generations of fans, and achieving glorious international success and recognition.

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