Fiserv and Mastercard Deepen Global Partnership to Help Merchants Innovate & Expand

MILWAUKEE and PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, and Mastercard today announced a strategic global partnership to help eligible enterprise merchants simplify commerce through an expanded suite of integrated value-added services. The companies will integrate Mastercard Merchant Cloud into Fiserv Commerce Hub, bringing together their complementary strengths to give merchants a single connection to Mastercard’s advanced services across online, mobile and in-store channels.

For merchants operating across multiple geographies and sales channels, the partnership brings together Fiserv merchant acquiring capabilities with Mastercard advanced merchant services in an integrated platform experience. Merchants, and enterprise platforms may access payment acceptance and value-added services through a single, integrated experience. The combined capabilities are designed to help eligible merchants innovate faster, expand into new markets and support the future of commerce.

“Enterprise merchants are increasingly looking for ways to simplify complex payment ecosystems while delivering consistent experiences across channels and markets,” said Sanjay Saraf, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Merchant Solutions at Fiserv. “By integrating Mastercard Merchant Cloud with Commerce Hub, we are expanding the commerce capabilities available to eligible merchants through an integrated platform designed to help streamline operations, support market expansion and manage payment performance, subject to availability and applicable requirements.”

“Merchants shouldn’t have to choose between leading in today’s market and preparing for tomorrow’s,” said Chiro Aikat, co-president, Americas, Mastercard. “By bringing Mastercard’s advanced merchant services into Fiserv Commerce Hub, including capabilities that will help power the next era of agentic commerce, we’re giving merchants innovation that helps them grow and stay ahead of a rapidly changing digital economy.”

“Together, Fiserv and Mastercard are helping merchants address the growing complexity of commerce,” said Lia Cao, Chief Revenue Officer, Merchant Solutions at Fiserv. “This partnership combines complementary strengths to offer expanded capabilities for eligible enterprise merchants while supporting access to additional markets, customers and commerce opportunities, where available.”

The partnership marks the latest chapter in Mastercard and Fiserv’s broader work to advance the future of commerce. Across merchant acquiring, issuing, digital assets, value-added services and agentic commerce, the companies have collaborated to help businesses and financial institutions deliver more secure, scalable and innovative payment experiences. The companies will continue to explore additional technology integrations and commerce capabilities designed to support evolving merchant and consumer payment needs, subject to product readiness, applicable requirements and implementation timelines.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America’s Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.