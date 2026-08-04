Aeries Technology Launches AxAI to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT), a global provider of AI transformation and enterprise operations solutions, today announced the launch of AxAI, an agentic AI offering designed to help enterprises rapidly build, deploy, and scale production-ready AI applications.

AxAI expands Aeries’ capabilities across the enterprise AI lifecycle, from identifying high-value opportunities and developing rapid prototypes to production engineering, enterprise integration, and ongoing managed operations. The offering positions Aeries to support both initial AI transformation projects and longer-term engagements to operate and continuously improve AI applications.

As enterprises move beyond AI experimentation, many organizations face challenges converting pilots into applications that are integrated with business processes, data, systems, security requirements, and governance frameworks. AxAI is designed to address this execution gap.

Through a Forward-Deployed Engineering model, multidisciplinary Aeries teams work directly with customers to design and implement AI applications within their operating environments. AxAI combines business consulting, AI product management, engineering, enterprise integration, and managed operations within a unified delivery model.

AxAI enables organizations to:

Identify and prioritize high-value AI opportunities.

Rapidly prototype agentic AI applications.

Deploy production-ready applications integrated with enterprise systems and workflows.

Scale AI across business functions with appropriate governance and security.

Operate and continuously improve AI applications over time.





“Enterprise AI is moving from experimentation to execution, creating demand for partners that can combine strategy, engineering, deployment, and ongoing operations,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology. “AxAI strengthens Aeries’ position across the complete enterprise AI lifecycle and creates opportunities to build deeper, longer-term customer relationships through managed AI operations. It advances our commitment to creating Enterprise Value. Powered by AI.”

AxAI is designed to remain technology-agnostic, allowing customers to use AI models, cloud platforms, data environments, and enterprise technologies aligned with their architecture and business requirements. Reusable engineering components and delivery frameworks help accelerate implementation while supporting customer-specific applications.

“Every enterprise has distinct business processes, data environments, and governance requirements,” said Unni Nambiar, Chief Technology Officer of Aeries Technology. “AxAI combines Forward-Deployed Engineering with reusable AI components, enterprise architecture, and engineering expertise to help customers move quickly from prototype to production while remaining adaptable as technologies and business needs evolve.”

AxAI can support applications across customer operations, finance, procurement, human resources, software engineering, and other core business functions.

The launch represents the next phase of Aeries’ AI strategy and expands the Company’s portfolio alongside AeriesOne, its AI-native enterprise operations platform. AxAI provides the services-led model to design, deploy, and operate agentic AI applications, while AeriesOne supports the modernization and operation of enterprise business functions.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT) helps organizations worldwide create enterprise value through AI transformation and managed operations. Through its portfolio, including AxAI and AeriesOne, Aeries combines AI innovation, engineering expertise, business process knowledge, and managed global operations to help customers transform business functions and improve operational performance.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the United States, Aeries serves global enterprises through delivery centers in India and Mexico. For more information, visit www.aeriestechnology.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Aeries Technology, Inc.

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