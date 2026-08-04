Kognitos Launches Context Graph for Finance, Bringing Deterministic, Hallucination-Free AI to the Office of the CFO

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos , the agentic AI automation company for finance and accounting operations, today announced Context Graph for Finance , a new finance-aware foundation paired with specialized AI agents for high-stakes finance and accounting operations. Initially available for accounts payable, the offering gives finance teams a hallucination-free AI that can act with the context, control and auditability required for critical financial work.

Finance cannot run on probabilities. A journal entry posted to the wrong account or a duplicate payment is not a minor error, it can lead to an audit finding or a compliance failure. General-purpose large language models are designed to generate the most likely response, not to follow an approved business rule the same way every time, so they hallucinate. This is not enough for finance, which needs AI that applies approved rules consistently, accurately, and records every action.

"Finance leaders have been told to trust AI that guesses. That is a nonstarter when the output is a payment, a journal entry, or an audit line," said Binny Gill, CEO and co-founder of Kognitos. "Context Graph for Finance replaces guesswork with the company’s actual finance structure, policies, approval paths and controls. The AI reasons over your actual finance context and acts deterministically, so you get automation you can put in front of an auditor."

The context finance agents need to act with control

Context Graph for Finance gives AI agents the organizational context they need to operate safely in finance. It does this by encoding the real structure of a finance organization into a living graph: vendors, invoices, general ledger accounts, cost centers, approval hierarchies, policies, and control thresholds, along with the relationships among them. Specialized finance agents then reason and act on top of that graph. Because every action is grounded in the company's own finance context and executed deterministically, each step is traceable and produces a full audit trail.

The graph also captures tribal process knowledge as finance teams work, including the exceptions, judgments and unwritten practices that often reside with individual employees. When a policy or process changes, that knowledge can be reviewed, updated or retired without retraining a model or leaving outdated instructions embedded in an agent. This gives finance teams a governed record of how work is actually done and allows the system to improve without losing human control.

Initially available for accounts payable, Kognitos is extending Context Graph for Finance across additional finance domains. The goal is to give CFOs a single, context-aware foundation for the office of finance rather than a patchwork of disconnected point tools.

"A context graph is what makes finance AI native and finance aware at the same time," said Amit Gupta, VP of Agentic Finance Transformation. "The graph captures how a specific finance organization actually works, and the fleet of agents on top of it turns that understanding into action across the process. That is the full finance picture, not a demo."

Context graphs defining AI roadmaps

Kognitos was recently named a Sample Vendor in the Context Graphs innovation profile in two Gartner® Hype Cycle™ publications: the Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026 and the Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2026.

Kognitos believes its inclusion reflects the growing importance of structured, organization-specific context as enterprises move AI beyond conversation and into business operations. Context Graph for Finance applies this approach to the office of the CFO, giving specialized finance agents the context they need to operate within an organization’s approved rules, policies and controls.

Availability

Kognitos is unveiling Context Graph for Finance at AI4 2026 , held August 4-6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. CEO Binny Gill will present Context Is All You Need: Audit-Proof AI for Finance on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 3:50-4:10pm, and the team will demonstrate the product live at booth #1213 in the exhibition hall.

About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for deterministic, hallucination-free execution at enterprise scale. Built for finance, supply chain, and operations teams that cannot tolerate probabilistic errors, Kognitos turns tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, creating a dynamic system of record that enhances productivity and decision-making. Every workflow is readable, auditable, and governed in plain English, with humans in control of the logic that runs the business. With its patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams across hundreds of enterprise use cases. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Khosla Ventures, Prosperity7 Ventures, Engineering Capital, and Wipro Ventures.