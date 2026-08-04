First Orion Awarded Platinum Recognition in Cybersecurity & Data Privacy by the 2026 Pinnacle Awards

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leader in Transparency in Communications® and Branded Communications solutions, today announced it has been named a Platinum Winner in the 2026 Pinnacle Technology Awards, earning recognition in Cybersecurity & Data Privacy for Identity Verification & Fraud Prevention. The Pinnacle Technology Awards honor the most groundbreaking innovations and organizations shaping the future of technology, with winners recognized across disciplines spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation and more.

First Orion was recognized for its integrated approach to restoring trust in voice communications through SENTRY® Call Blocking and INFORM® Branded Calling. Together, the solutions help carriers identify and block suspected fraudulent and spoofed calls while enabling verified businesses to display their name, logo, and reason for calling directly on consumers' mobile screens.

As voice-based fraud, spoofing, and impersonation attacks continue to erode confidence in the phone channel, First Orion combines network-level fraud mitigation with verified business identity to help consumers distinguish legitimate enterprises from bad actors while enabling businesses to improve customer engagement.

"Every call should tell you who's really on the other end," said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion. "SENTRY and INFORM were built to help carriers stop fraud before it reaches consumers while giving enterprises a trusted way to identify themselves. We're honored that the Pinnacle Technology Awards recognized the role trusted identity plays in strengthening voice communications."

First Orion's solutions deliver measurable business results for organizations that rely on trusted customer communications. Customers using INFORM® Branded Calling have reported up to a:

90% increase in engagement for a national mortgage lender

21% decrease in declined calls for a credit union

25% increase in answer rates during urgent blood donor outreach campaigns





The recognition reflects First Orion's continued focus on helping carriers and businesses strengthen trust in voice communications through identity verification and fraud prevention, creating a more trusted experience for consumers.

About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in Transparency in Communications®, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers make every connection more transparent, trusted, and secure. As the pioneer of branded calling, First Orion delivers branded communication solutions that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud, spoofing, and unwanted communications. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators worldwide.

Media Contact

media@firstorion.com