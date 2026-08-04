Callan JMB Expands Atlas Complex, Advances Recurring Infrastructure Services Business with Cavalry 1838 Equine Biosciences

Agreement reinforces the Atlas Complex strategy while expanding Callan JMB's recurring infrastructure services business through a 60% participation in enterprise revenue. The enterprise's underlying business plan contemplates annual revenue of between $12 million and $25 million within seven years under its base-case scenario.

MARION, AL., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) ("Callan JMB" or the "Company"), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced a strategic support services agreement with Cavalry 1838 Equine Biosciences, further expanding the Company's growing portfolio of life sciences infrastructure partnerships.

The agreement represents another step in Callan JMB's strategy of developing the Atlas Complex as an integrated healthcare and life sciences campus where organizations can establish operations while leveraging shared operational infrastructure and specialized support services.

Under a long-term operational support agreement, Callan JMB will provide the infrastructure and operational services supporting Cavalry 1838's commercialization activities. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company is entitled to receive 60% of revenue generated by the enterprise, expanding Callan JMB's recurring infrastructure services business.

The Atlas Complex provides organizations with access to integrated operational infrastructure, including regulatory compliance, quality systems, logistics, warehousing, distribution and administrative support. By leveraging these shared resources, organizations can reduce capital requirements while focusing on research, product development and commercialization.

Cavalry 1838 is developing an equine-derived biologics enterprise focused on producing pharmaceutical-grade serum, plasma, and specialty biologic products used by pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, veterinary biologics developers, and research organizations. The enterprise is designed to commercialize in phases, beginning with serum and plasma production before expanding into higher-value biologic products and specialty therapeutic applications.

"Every organization that establishes operations at the Atlas Complex has the potential to expand Callan JMB's portfolio of recurring infrastructure and operational services," said Wayne Williams, President and CEO of Callan JMB. "Our strategy is to provide the regulatory, logistics, quality and operational expertise organizations need to commercialize innovative products while allowing them to remain focused on science, manufacturing and product development. As the Atlas Complex continues to evolve, we believe this shared operational approach positions Callan JMB to build long-term service relationships across multiple healthcare and life sciences sectors."

Cavalry 1838's Alabama operations will be located at the Atlas Complex through the campus Equine Center. The Equine Center supports specialized life sciences, veterinary, biologics, and research initiatives requiring professionally managed equine facilities integrated with pharmaceutical-grade operational infrastructure.

Callan JMB will provide the operational support functions necessary to support commercialization, including:

Regulatory compliance and quality management systems

Logistics and supply chain management

Warehousing and distribution

Administrative and shared business services

Scientific and operational support

Commercialization support

Operational infrastructure management



The proposed enterprise is expected to initially operate with Alabama serving as the corporate headquarters and operational support center and Kansas serving as the primary serum collection and production facility. Alabama operations at the Atlas Complex are expected to include research and development, quality control, regulatory management, distribution activities, and the campus Equine Center.

Each organization that establishes operations at the Atlas Complex has the potential to expand Callan JMB's portfolio of recurring infrastructure and operational services while reinforcing the Company's long-term strategy of supporting multiple organizations through a common operational infrastructure.

Cavalry 1838 represents another organization leveraging the Atlas Complex's integrated operational infrastructure. Management continues to evaluate additional opportunities to expand the campus through strategic relationships with organizations operating in pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics, healthcare logistics, medical research, and related life sciences sectors.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

About the Atlas Complex by Callan JMB

The Atlas Complex by Callan JMB is a purpose-built healthcare and life sciences campus located in Marion, Alabama. Designed to support pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics, medical research, healthcare logistics, workforce development and emergency preparedness, the campus provides organizations with access to integrated operational infrastructure, including regulatory compliance, quality systems, logistics, warehousing, distribution and administrative support. By combining specialized facilities with operational expertise, the Atlas Complex enables organizations to focus on research, manufacturing and commercialization while creating long-term infrastructure and services opportunities for Callan JMB.

Media Contact

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/ .