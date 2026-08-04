Oxbridge Launches New AI Infrastructure Platform Focused on Developing, Owning and Operating AI Data Centers

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ), (the “Company”), today announced the launch of AI GridWorks, a new AI infrastructure platform focused on the development and ownership of AI data centers and related infrastructure.

AI GridWorks, Oxbridge intends to develop, own and operate AI data centers designed to support the rapidly growing demand for AI compute infrastructure while applying the same disciplined, long-term approach that has guided the Company's growth and innovation.

AI GridWorks will pursue projects ranging from approximately 10 MW to 100 MW, with an initial emphasis on facilities of approximately 50 MW, while maintaining the flexibility to pursue larger strategic opportunities as customer demand and market conditions evolve.

AI GridWorks is building the capabilities necessary to execute its long-term AI infrastructure strategy, including expertise across power infrastructure, real estate, engineering, development and operations. As projects advance, the Company expects to engage leading engineering, construction and technology firms where appropriate.

The launch of AI GridWorks represents the first phase of Oxbridge's broader AI infrastructure strategy and reflects the Company's commitment to building innovative businesses in attractive, high-growth markets while leveraging the governance, transparency and financial discipline of a NASDAQ-listed public company.

As Oxbridge expands into AI infrastructure, the Company believes its experience developing innovative businesses through SurancePlus provides a proven foundation for this next chapter of growth. Through SurancePlus, Oxbridge pioneered the tokenization of institutional-quality reinsurance securities on the Solana blockchain and demonstrated its ability to identify emerging opportunities, assemble experienced teams, execute innovative business strategies and operate within the governance and transparency expected of a public company.

Leadership Commentary

Jay Madhu , Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and AI GridWorks, commented: “The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is creating unprecedented demand for computing infrastructure. AI GridWorks was formed to develop and own AI data centers and related infrastructure. We believe owning and developing these critical AI infrastructure assets has the potential to create significant long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, focused on building and growing businesses at the intersection of digital finance and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Through its SurancePlus platform, Oxbridge has pioneered the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs) by developing one of the first blockchain-based platforms to offer tokenized reinsurance securities sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. The Company's regulated reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS, provide property and casualty reinsurance solutions serving insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Through AI GridWorks, Oxbridge is expanding into AI infrastructure with a focus on developing, owning, and operating AI data centers and the supporting infrastructure required to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI compute.

For more information, visit www.oxbridgere.com, www.suranceplus.com, and www.aigridworks.ai

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

JMadhu@OxbridgeRe.com

Important Notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offer and sale of the tokens by SurancePlus are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Any securities described herein will be offered only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. Participation in any offering will be limited to investors who satisfy the applicable eligibility requirements and regulatory exemptions. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (the “Company”), contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “profitable,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the token offering by SurancePlus and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2026, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings. These cautionary statements should not be construed by you to be exhaustive and are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.