YD Bio Highlights Peer-Reviewed Publication on New Computational Framework for Keratoconus Research

Published in Bioengineering, a collaborative study with Taipei Medical University researchers identifies key molecular candidates to help guide the development of regenerative therapies for corneal disease.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation–based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today highlighted the publication of a new peer-reviewed study in the journal Bioengineering, published by Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute. Co-authored by YD Bio scientists and physician-researchers from Taipei Medical University (“TMU”) and Taipei Medical University Hospital (“TMUH”), the study explores potential stem-cell-based regenerative targets for keratoconus.

Publication Highlights

Open Access: The peer-reviewed study is freely available in Bioengineering (2026, Vol. 13, Article 853; https://doi.org/10.3390/bioengineering13080853 ).

(2026, Vol. 13, Article 853; ). Transparent Approach: The study introduces a fully reproducible, data-driven framework that analyzes public gene and protein databases to evaluate corneal disease.

Prioritization: Researchers established the Cargo Prioritization Score (“CPS”) to nominate a ranked shortlist of promising molecular candidates for future therapeutic development.

Cross-Sector Collaboration: The research highlights a successful scientific partnership across industry, clinical medicine, and academia.

Addressing an Unmet Need in Corneal Health Through a Data-Driven Framework for Discovery

The study illustrates how YD Bio’s data-driven approach to molecular medicine can be successfully applied to ophthalmology using public data.

Keratoconus is a common corneal disorder and a leading cause of corneal transplantation in young adults. Current treatments such as rigid contact lenses, corneal cross-linking, and surgery can help manage physical symptoms, but do not treat the underlying molecular causes of the disease. This leaves an unmet need for regenerative therapies. In addition, while stem-cell-derived exosomes (small particles that cells use to communicate) have emerged as a promising cell-free treatment modality, the specific active molecules these exosomes need to carry to be effective have remained largely undefined.

To address this knowledge gap, the research team analyzed publicly available genetic data on keratoconus. By identifying specific genes linked to tissue structure and immune responses, they developed CPS as a computational framework to shortlist candidate molecules. The resulting shortlist includes proteins such as COL1A1, FN1, COL4A1, COL3A1, COL5A1, and MMP1.

The authors emphasized that the computational study was designed to generate hypotheses and to help guide and prioritize future laboratory testing. The study does not evaluate any therapeutic products, nor does it purport to establish clinical safety or efficacy. Furthermore, the study identifies current data gaps to help focus future experimental validation. Any advancement of the candidate molecules toward preclinical or clinical development are subject to further research, rigorous validation, and applicable regulatory requirements.

Collaborative Milestones

The publication spans academia, clinical medicine, and industry, featuring co-authors from TMU and a corresponding author from the Department of Ophthalmology at TMUH. YD Bio’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ethan Shen, also contributed as a co-author.

“We are pleased to support rigorous, reproducible research alongside clinician-scientists at Taipei Medical University and its affiliated hospital,” said Dr. Ethan Shen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of YD Bio. “This peer-reviewed publication reflects our commitment to building an evidence-based foundation for our exosome and precision-medicine research. It represents an early, computational step whose candidate findings are intended to guide future laboratory validation.”

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio is a U.S.-anchored public biotechnology company building an integrated healthcare platform spanning regulated molecular diagnostics, clinical services, precision medicine, and life science commercialization. The Company operates DNA methylation–based oncology testing programs in the United States under a laboratory-developed test strategy and supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners through compliant life science distribution and clinical trial supply chain services. In addition, the Company maintains regulated ocular health commercialization operations and a consumer health distribution platform in Asia. For more information, visit ir.ydesgroup.com and follow the Company on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions created by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the significance of published research and the Company’s approach to molecular medicine and research strategy. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and can be identified by words such as “aim,” “intend,” “seek,” “explore,” “designed to,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the outcome of future experimental and preclinical work; the Company’s ability to advance its research and development programs; regulatory developments; and other risks and uncertainties described in YD Bio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, and encourages investors to review the risk factors in its Annual Report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings.

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