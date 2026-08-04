LexisNexis Opens Customer Innovation Lab, Rebuilding How Legal AI Gets Shipped

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced the opening of its Customer Innovation Lab in New York City, a new model for how legal AI gets built and shipped. The Lab brings legal professionals, LexisNexis engineers, and AI technology collaborators together from the first working session to build as one team. Solutions to real legal challenges and novel ways to accomplish legal work become tested prototypes in hours or days and production-ready capabilities within weeks.

Here's how the Lab works: Legal professionals from law firms, corporate legal departments, the judiciary, and academia bring specific pain points and new ideas on legal practice into the Lab. LexisNexis engineers build against them in real time. Prototypes are designed and tested that same day against the problems they were built to solve, then advance only if they clear LexisNexis’s standards for quality, accuracy, and security. Successful prototypes advance into new ways of working and new skills or agents within the LexisNexis agentic platform, either customized for the customer or scaled across the core LexisNexis platform.

Watch Greg Dickason, LexisNexis Chief Technology Officer, explain this new model: https://youtu.be/H6hAHEn1-Yo.

Already shipping from the Lab: The Lab has already turned ideation with dozens of customers into working prototypes and designs that have advanced into Lexis+® with Protégé™ capabilities coming soon, including:

LexisNexis-developed legal AI models. The Lab is advancing LexisNexis-developed models purpose-built for legal work, using authoritative legal content and deep legal expertise to improve performance, efficiency, and accuracy across complex legal tasks.

The Lab is advancing LexisNexis-developed models purpose-built for legal work, using authoritative legal content and deep legal expertise to improve performance, efficiency, and accuracy across complex legal tasks. An advanced, customer-managed Protégé Vault for analyzing complex multimedia materials. Legal professionals will be able to securely store and analyze documents, videos, images, audio files, and other matter materials. A lawyer could, for example, analyze a two-hour deposition in minutes with Protégé, pinpoint the exact moments when key facts emerge, and trace findings directly to the timestamps and source materials.

Legal professionals will be able to securely store and analyze documents, videos, images, audio files, and other matter materials. A lawyer could, for example, analyze a two-hour deposition in minutes with Protégé, pinpoint the exact moments when key facts emerge, and trace findings directly to the timestamps and source materials. Secure Protégé Workrooms for collaboration across teams. Legal professionals will be able to bring together and share documents, analyses, skills, and AI-assisted work related to a given matter with internal teams, outside counsel, clients, experts, and authorized participants, with precise permissions and access controls, all within the same secure LexisNexis environment.

What the Lab is solving now: The Lab is addressing legal drafting quality as a top priority in legal work. Independent research shows lawyers spend 40 to 60 percent of their time drafting and reviewing documents and contracts, more than on any other legal task. LexisNexis has confirmed this pattern directly with customers who identify the complex nature of legal drafting – including personalization, tonality, subject matter expertise, strategic positioning, and legal accuracy – as an unmet need.

The Lab is building, prototyping, and testing AI and agentic drafting capabilities that:

Adapt to a firm’s or organization’s drafting style, precedents, and playbooks

Flag risk and suggest redlines against a customer’s own standards

Carry context across related documents, enabling legal professionals to draft a primary document and supporting materials without starting from scratch

Provide document-aware editing tools tailored to the type of legal document being created

Preserve lawyer control through visible AI-generated edits, Track Changes, and version history

Surface LexisNexis proprietary trust markers at the point of need, helping users verify their work without the need for multi-step or cut-and-paste accuracy checks

Integrate essential LexisNexis legal and predictive analytics including litigation, judicial, and regulatory analytics to inform more strategic and higher-quality drafting

AI technology collaborators, including OpenAI and Amazon Web Services, participate alongside customers and LexisNexis teams to explore how the latest model capabilities can be applied to complex legal work. LexisNexis engineers anchor every Lab session, applying LexisNexis’s secure infrastructure, authoritative content, and validation standards to evaluate every model output.

“Congratulations to LexisNexis on the opening of its Customer Innovation Lab. This new space reflects a shared belief that the most meaningful AI innovation happens through close collaboration with customers. We are thrilled to support LexisNexis as it turns that collaboration into new products and experiences with real-world impact.” — OpenAI

“Congratulations to LexisNexis on the launch of its Customer Innovation Lab,” said Scott Liska, VP AWSI, Amazon Web Services. “Bringing trusted AI into professional work requires both rapid innovation and a strong technology foundation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with LexisNexis as it advances secure, authoritative AI capabilities for legal professionals.”

“Our vision is to empower customers with world-leading, purpose-built, and trusted legal AI,” said Greg Dickason, Chief Technology Officer, LexisNexis Legal & Professional. “The Customer Innovation Lab changes who's in the room when legal AI gets built. Customers help originate and shape what we build from day one. Our job is to validate it, ground it in citable legal authority, and decide what's ready to scale into Lexis+ with Protégé, the platform our customers rely on every day.”

The Customer Innovation Lab launches in New York City as an ongoing operation, with plans to expand globally. Interested law firms and legal departments can learn more at www.lexisnexis.com/lab.

About the LexisNexis Customer Innovation Lab

The LexisNexis Customer Innovation Lab brings legal professionals, LexisNexis engineers, and AI collaborators together to build legal AI solutions in real time. Rather than validating AI capabilities after they’re built, customers help originate and shape them from the first working session, turning their most complex legal work challenges into tested prototype solutions in hours or days, and trusted product-ready capabilities within weeks. Every capability advanced from the Lab is developed within LexisNexis’s private, secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure and must meet LexisNexis’s standards for quality, accuracy, and legal-domain performance before reaching customers. Capabilities are grounded in LexisNexis’s foundation of authoritative legal content that includes 200 billion documents and records with four million additions daily, 150 years of attorney-led curation, and Shepard’s® citation intelligence.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.