Aptera Orders Bodies and Chassis for Its First 40 Production Vehicles

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV), a solar mobility company advancing ultra-efficient transportation, today announced that it has issued purchase orders for the major structural components of its first 40 vehicles. The orders represent a significant step in the Company’s transition from validation builds toward production.

The purchase orders cover two of the vehicle’s largest structural assemblies: the body and the chassis, including its frame and suspension. Unlike the validation vehicles Aptera built to test and refine its design, these components are intended for the Company’s first production vehicles, which are expected to include the first vehicles delivered to customers.

Deliveries of body and chassis components are expected to begin in October, supporting Aptera’s plan to reach start of production (“SOP”). The Company continues to execute on its financing plans to be able to fund the production ramp.

“Issuing purchase orders for body and chassis components intended for production vehicles is an important step as we work to move from validation to production,” said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera. “These parts are intended for our first customer vehicles.”

Committing to these components reflects confidence in both the vehicle design and the supply chain behind it. Aptera’s engineering team has spent recent months refining the body and chassis specifications based on learnings from its validation builds, and that work is now reflected in the production vehicle parts on order. Aptera has also received and taken into inventory solar cells for more than 100 vehicles, adding to the growing list of parts the Company has secured in preparation for production.

“Seeing our body and chassis suppliers reach these milestones on parts intended for production vehicles is an encouraging sign,” said Steve Fambro, Co-CEO of Aptera. “We continue to work with focus toward the start of production.”

Aptera expects to secure the remaining components for its first vehicles in the coming months, supporting its plan to reach SOP. Additionally, the Company is working diligently to complete the necessary tests to secure final regulatory approvals to be able to sell its vehicles commercially.

About Aptera Motors Corp.

Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the issuance of purchase orders and supplier performance thereunder, timing of component deliveries, anticipated commencement of production, future production, manufacturing and assembly scale-up, our financing plans, the expected availability of capital and expected timing of potential customer deliveries. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” “plan,” “continue,” “advancing,” “scaling,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Aptera’s control. These risks include, among others, supply chain delays and disruptions, including the risk that suppliers do not perform under purchase orders on the anticipated timeline or at all; our ability to hire key personnel; the feasibility and timing of scaling our assembly and integration processes; the availability and timing of required capital, and market conditions affecting financing; the risk that we have not yet obtained, and may not obtain on the anticipated timeline or at all, all regulatory approvals necessary to sell or operate our vehicles commercially, and other regulatory approvals and compliance matters; our ability to continue as a going concern absent additional financing; our ability to access capital under our equity line of credit and other sources on acceptable terms and timing; our dependence on successful validation builds and timely component deliveries to achieve any production milestones; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that Aptera will achieve start of production on the anticipated timeline or at all, or that it will obtain the regulatory approvals necessary to sell or operate its vehicles commercially. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Aptera’s views as of the date of this press release. Aptera anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Aptera undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aptera’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

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Investor Relations:

Aptera Motors Corp.

ir@aptera.us