Ultimus Expands Enterprise Relationship with Weitz Investment Management

CINCINNATI, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration and middle office solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its relationship with Omaha-based Weitz Investment Management. The expanded mandate now includes fund accounting and administration, middle office services, and post-trade compliance for Weitz’s mutual fund and managed account complex, alongside the administration of three exchange-traded funds (ETFs), supporting nearly $8 billion in assets under management (AUM).

The relationship began as a transfer agency arrangement in 2022, expanded to support the administration of the firm’s entry into the ETF market in 2025 and now includes three ETFs. With this new mandate, Weitz has transitioned key operational functions for its separate accounts and pooled funds to the Ultimus enterprise model, providing a coordinated service structure across its investment products.

“When our relationship with Ultimus began, they helped us strengthen the client service experience and supported a shared-service approach that was important to our business,” said Jim Boyne, President of Weitz. “That foundation mattered as we chose to broaden our Ultimus partnership across post-trade services and fulfill critical firm objectives in entering the ETF market. The Ultimus model has helped us support our operational needs while maintaining the level of service our clients expect.”

“We are seeing more asset managers assess their operating frameworks through an enterprise lens, particularly as product lineups expand and operational demands become more interconnected,” said Nick Darsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Ultimus. “Our relationship with Weitz reflects that shift, with a model that brings together transfer agency, middle office capabilities, and fund administration in a coordinated structure designed to support both day-to-day execution and longer-term business objectives.”

The Ultimus enterprise model orchestrates firm operations across the middle and back office, allowing firms to manage evolving regulatory demands and scale product complexity. Through the consolidation of those functions with Ultimus, Weitz has streamlined its operations into a centralized service model built for the long-term.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $775 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com

COD00001087