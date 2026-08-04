Less Paperwork. More Pets. The Long-Awaited Trupanion and Digitail Integration Is Here

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every minute matters in a veterinary hospital. But too often, valuable time is spent navigating paperwork and answering payment questions instead of focusing on pets. Trupanion, North America’s leading pet medical insurer, and Digitail, an all-in-one practice management software, aim to change that.

The companies today announced a new, long-awaited integration that brings Trupanion’s industry-leading Veterinary Portal directly to the Digitail platform, creating a faster, more connected experience for veterinary teams and pet parents alike.

With the integration, veterinary teams can submit claims in just one click and receive payments directly through Trupanion's patented VetDirect Pay™ technology—all without ever leaving the system they already rely on every day, Digitail.

“When insurance is available at the moment it's needed, conversations become simpler, checkout moves faster, and pet parents are better equipped to make informed decisions about their pet's care,” said Kalpesh Raval, VP, Commercial Enablement at Trupanion. “By integrating Trupanion's Veterinary Portal with Digitail, we're removing unnecessary administrative steps so veterinary teams and pet parents can move seamlessly from treatment planning to checkout—spending less time navigating processes and more time focused on what truly matters: the pet’s care.”

More than a workflow improvement, the integration helps practices strengthen client relationships and supports better pet health outcomes by:

Expanding access to care. Participating hospitals can seamlessly offer eligible puppies and kittens Trupanion's exclusive Exam Day Offer, providing immediate comprehensive coverage when activated within 24 hours of an exam.

Participating hospitals can seamlessly offer eligible puppies and kittens Trupanion's exclusive Exam Day Offer, providing immediate comprehensive coverage when activated within 24 hours of an exam. Encouraging care compliance. When financial barriers are reduced, pet parents can move forward with care more confidently—instead of delaying or declining it. As a result, Trupanion-insured pets visit the veterinarian twice as often as non-insured pets, reducing financial hesitation for families and enabling better continuity of care.*





"Digitail gives veterinary teams a single platform for AI assistants, medical records, patient management, communication, online booking, payments, reporting, and more, allowing them to focus on providing exceptional patient care,” Sebastian Gabor, Co-Founder & CEO of Digitail. “This integration takes that even further by bringing Trupanion’s Veterinary Portal directly into Digitail. Shared customers can submit claims with one click and receive instant payment without leaving their workflow. Checkout stops being a bottleneck and becomes a moment that builds trust with pet parents."

Today, over 11,000 veterinary hospitals across North America use Trupanion's Veterinary Portal, where 85% of direct-to-practice payments are processed in seconds.

Learn more about Trupanion's Veterinary Portal by visiting www.vet.trupanion.com.

*Based on an internal Trupanion study.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts on eligible expenses for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by its wholly-owned insurance entity GPIC Insurance Company or by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. For more information, please visit www.trupanion.com.

About Digitail

Digitail is the AI-native, all-in-one platform built to power every part of the modern veterinary clinic — from scheduling and exams to billing, inventory, and client communication. With 20+ AI workflows including SOAP dictation, automated medical records, and charge capture, Digitail helps clinics save up to 70 minutes per veterinarian per day. More than 10,000 veterinary professionals trust Digitail to work smarter, reduce administrative load, and get home on time. Learn more at digitail.com.

Media Contact

corporate.communications@trupanion.com