Pulp Mill Closure Incentivizes Developing Alternative Vermont Forestry Markets

IRVINE, CA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent announcement by Finch Paper that it will close its pulp mill in Glens Falls, New York, underscores the urgent need for alternative solutions capable of utilizing low-grade wood and forestry waste across Vermont and throughout the Northeastern US.

According to media reports, industry leaders and forestry professionals warn that the closure will significantly impact loggers, landowners, and sustainable forest management practices by eliminating one of the region's largest purchasers of low-grade pulpwood. The article can be viewed here:

https://vtdigger.org/

The loss of a major pulpwood market participant creates new challenges for the forestry sector while also accelerating the need for innovative technologies capable of converting low-value biomass into clean, renewable energy and other value-added products.

"Low-grade wood has always been a critical component of sustainable forest management programs, so important for reducing fire and other risks," said Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY, a global-focused clean energy solutions provider. "Without economically viable markets for this material, responsible thinning, wildfire mitigation, and long-term forest health become increasingly difficult. We believe the gap left by Finch’s departure from Glens Falls presents an opportunity to expand renewable biomass utilization in this area and throughout the Northeast."

CETY is actively engaged in late-stage development of a Vermont-based pyrolysis-to-energy facility, Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC (VRG). VRG plans to convert low-value forestry and agricultural residues into sustainable electricity, heat, and biochar using CETY’s proprietary High Temperature Ablative Pyrolysis (HTAP) technology.

Synergy Bioproducts Corp., partner in the VRG development, released the following statement from its majority stockholder, Evan Dell’Olio: “Markets for low-grade products, particularly pulp wood, cull timber, logging slash, and mill residues, are vital for the region’s forest products industry. Small local companies heavily rely on access to outlets for this critical portion of their annual harvest. In most instances, 60% or more of their production volume consists of low-value wood and wood residues. Market expansion is critical to sustain a strong working lands sector in Vermont and across The Northern Forest.”

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY), through its subsidiary CETY Renewables, develops technologies that convert waste biomass into clean, renewable power, and biochar. The Company's biomass energy solutions are designed to utilize forestry residues, sawmill byproducts, wood chips, bark, slash, and other low-value biomass materials that would otherwise have limited commercial value.

As traditional pulp markets continue to decline across the Northeast, renewable biomass energy facilities like the one VRG seeks to build in Lyndon can provide complementary markets supporting:

Sustainable forest management

Rural economic development

New revenue opportunities for loggers and landowners

Wildfire fuel reduction initiatives

Renewable electricity generation

Carbon reduction and decarbonization objectives





Industry experts quoted in the article cited above note that removing low-grade wood is essential for maintaining healthy forests and allowing higher-value timber to mature. Without viable markets for these materials, many forest management projects become economically impractical.

"Our technologies were developed specifically to recover value from materials that have historically been unused or undervalued," Mahdi said. "As communities seek resilient and sustainable energy solutions, biomass can play an increasingly important role in strengthening local economies while supporting responsible stewardship of our forests. This has been an important focus for CETY, as one part of the effort to address the forest fires that cause so much devastation."

Clean Energy Technologies continues to explore opportunities where its waste-free biomass-to-energy technologies can help municipalities, utilities, industrial facilities, and forestry operators proactively convert underutilized biomass resources into reliable renewable energy.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. CETY also holds a minority ownership interest in, and is affiliated with Vermont renewable Gas LLC. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

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About Vermont Renewable Gas

Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC is a developer of renewable energy infrastructure focused on converting underutilized organic resources into sustainable power solutions. The Company is committed to advancing projects that meet stringent environmental standards while supporting local economies and energy resilience.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.