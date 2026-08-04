Haleon Canada Appoints Daniela Cavinatto as General Manager

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haleon, a leading global consumer company, today announced the appointment of Daniela Cavinatto as General Manager, Canada. Daniela joins Haleon with more than 25 years of international leadership experience and a strong track record of driving business growth, leading transformation and building high-performing teams across complex consumer markets.

In her role, Daniela will lead Haleon's Canadian business as the company continues to strengthen its market leadership, grow its portfolio of trusted brands which include Advil, Sensodyne, Centrum and more, and advance its purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity.

"Daniela is an accomplished business leader with a proven ability to unlock growth, navigate complexity and deliver results in dynamic markets," said Nathalie Gerschtein, President, North America, Haleon. "Canada is an important growth market for Haleon, and Daniela brings the commercial acumen, global perspective and leadership experience needed to help us build on our momentum. I am delighted to welcome Daniela to our North American Leadership Team and look forward to working with her as we strengthen our trusted brand portfolio and advance our leadership in consumer health."

Prior to joining Haleon, Daniela served as General Manager, Canada for The LEGO Group, where she led a successful business by redefining market strategy, strengthening customer partnerships and optimizing commercial investments. Throughout her career, she has held senior leadership roles across North America, Latin America and Europe, with experience spanning general management, sales, marketing, customer development, eCommerce, retail operations and supply chain.

Known for leading through transformation and developing strong teams, Daniela brings a combination of commercial acumen, operational discipline and global perspective that will help advance Haleon's ambitions in Canada.

"Throughout my career, I've been inspired by opportunities to transform businesses, accelerate growth and help teams achieve ambitious goals," said Daniela Cavinatto, General Manager, Haleon Canada. "That's what makes this opportunity so compelling. Haleon's portfolio of brands is rooted in science and consumer understanding with six in 10 Canadian households relying on at least one of our iconic brands. To lead a business with this kind of reach and impact is a true privilege and an opportunity that deeply inspires me. I am energized by the road ahead and excited to work alongside our talented team, customers and partners as we continue to grow, innovate and build on Haleon's strong momentum in Canada."

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a globally leading consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health. Haleon's product portfolio spans three major categories: Oral Health, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Wellness. Its long-standing brands including Advil, Buckley’s, Centrum, Emergen-C, Sensodyne, TUMS, Voltaren and more, are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding. For more information on Haleon and its brands visit Haleon Canada or contact MediaCanada@haleon.com.

Aaron Short Media Inquiries Nvoy Strategies Haleon aaron.short@nvoystrategies.com mediacanada@haleon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35165291-2590-4c2d-98d6-0146a8378793