MarginEdge Launches First-of-Its-Kind MCP Connector

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarginEdge , the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector, the first from a restaurant management and bill payment platform. The new capability allows restaurant operators to securely access their MarginEdge data within AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, where they can analyze it alongside information from across their business.

Restaurant operators make hundreds of decisions every day, but the information behind those decisions is often spread across disconnected systems, reports and teams. Built on the open Model Context Protocol, the MarginEdge connector provides a secure, standardized way for compatible AI platforms to access authorized MarginEdge data. Operators can ask questions in natural language, explore trends across locations and combine restaurant operational data with other connected business information, all without manually assembling reports.

For more than a decade, MarginEdge has transformed the messy, fragmented information behind restaurant operations into trusted, structured data spanning purchasing, inventory, recipes, sales and financial performance. The MCP connector puts that foundation to work in a new way: giving operators the flexibility to use their MarginEdge data within the AI tools and workflows that best fit their business.

"Now, with the power of this connector, operators can take their data organized in our platform and connect it across tools, query it using natural language, build every report they can imagine and have AI spot patterns unique to their business that one tool alone couldn't see,” said Bo Davis, CEO and co-founder of MarginEdge. “This transforms how restaurants run their business”.

With the MarginEdge MCP connector, operators can:

Securely unlock MarginEdge data in their preferred AI platform to empower exploration using natural language and best in class AI.

Build reporting that answers the most burning questions facing their business.

Combine MarginEdge data with information from other connected business systems to investigate more complex questions, providing 360 views of their operations.

Work in the LLM of their choice, securely bringing authorized MarginEdge data into the AI tools they already use while maintaining control over how and where their information is accessed.





For example, a multi-unit operator could pair MarginEdge purchasing and sales data with labor, guest feedback or reservation information from other connected systems to better understand why performance changed, not merely what changed. Teams could also use the connector to compare trends across locations, investigate ingredient-price changes or prepare recurring operating reviews in a fraction of the time.

The MCP connector advances MarginEdge’s broader vision for the next generation of restaurant software: technology should do more than organize information, it should help operators understand it, act on it and make better decisions faster. It joins AI-powered capabilities across the MarginEdge platform, including intelligent invoice processing, sales forecasting, recipe creation and predictive kitchen prep planning.

As AI reshapes restaurant operations, MarginEdge is committed to serving as both a technology partner and trusted guide for the industry. They aim to both build practical tools that strengthen restaurant businesses while providing ongoing education and training to help operators confidently navigate and harness what comes next. Ultimately, the goal is to create more space for the people, creativity and hospitality that make restaurants extraordinary.

To learn more about the MarginEdge MCP connector, visit marginedge.com/ai .

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge is the leading restaurant management software and bill payment platform purpose-built to streamline the back office for operators and their accounting partners. Founded by former restaurant operators, and built by a team where 70% of staff have hospitality experience, MarginEdge combines powerful automation with industry best AI, including market-leading invoice processing and sales forecasting.

MarginEdge processes more than 10 million invoices per year for over 10,000 restaurants across the US and Canada and automates 99% of invoice line item coding with unmatched speed and accuracy. MarginEdge eliminates manual work, centralizes financial data and delivers daily real-time insights that drive smarter decisions. Trusted by restaurants of all sizes – from thriving single units to private equity-backed and publicly traded groups – and the accountants who support them, MarginEdge empowers operators to spend less time buried in paperwork and more time doing what they love: delivering great food and unforgettable hospitality. To learn more about MarginEdge, visit marginedge.com .

Media Contact

Walker Sands for MarginEdge

marginedge@walkersands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e03b7b64-694c-4199-9bfb-28354053c549