AvePoint Launches Kinetic Classification for Dynamic Sensitivity So Enterprises Can Scale AI Without Scaling Risk

Continuous, lifecycle-aware classification and priority-based recovery replace static, point-in-time controls, giving security teams a continuous view of risk across their AI estate



Kinetic Classification continuously re-evaluates data sensitivity across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and a growing ecosystem of business applications, replacing one-time labeling with classification that adapts as data evolves



New intelligence in AvePoint’s Rapid Recovery System—including intelligent recommendations, the Rapid Recovery Wizard, and Express Recovery for Entra ID—helps teams restore their most critical data first when an incident occurs





LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT; SGX: AVP), the unifying Trust Layer for AI, today announced Kinetic Classification, a new capability that continuously evaluates data sensitivity across its full lifecycle, which means security teams will no longer discover that a file was sensitive only after an AI agent has accessed it. This replaces static, point-in-time labeling that cannot keep pace with modern AI environments. Building on the agent governance and multicloud protection AvePoint expanded across the Confidence Platform earlier this summer, the company also introduced new intelligence in Rapid Recovery that helps security teams restore their most critical data first when an incident occurs.

“These capabilities are great examples of how we enable AI trust within organizations all around the world,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer, AvePoint. “For 25 years, AvePoint has been the trusted layer beneath the world’s most demanding data estates. Kinetic Classification and Rapid Recovery extend that foundation into the AI era, so organizations can classify, govern, and recover their AI estate with confidence. It’s an important piece of what we call the Trust Layer for AI: a connected layer of governance, security, recovery, and backup controls that sits across an organization’s data, creating the foundation for AI success.”

Confidence in AI Security Is High, but Breaches Reveal Classification Gap

Security leaders are more confident than ever, yet the data tells a different story. In AvePoint's third annual State of AI Report, 82.7% of organizations said they were “very” or “extremely” confident in their ability to prevent unauthorized data access, but 72% of the “very confident” group still experienced an AI-related unauthorized access incident in the past 12 months. This disconnect points to a need for stronger operational control, starting with one foundational problem: knowing what data is sensitive in the first place, at the moment it matters.

According to Gartner, as AI ecosystems expand across data, models, and business processes, governance must move beyond static policies toward continuous, embedded, and enforceable controls. This is the same shift driving demand for classification that adapts continuously.

Static Labeling Breaks Down as Enterprise Data Changes

“The next wave of AI governance starts with the data itself,” said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “Our 2026 State of AI Report makes clear that organizations aren’t struggling with ambition; they’re struggling with readiness: knowing what data is sensitive, who owns it, how it changes, and whether it should be used by AI in the first place. Kinetic Classification gives enterprises a living foundation for that work, continuously interpreting sensitivity, ownership, lifecycle, and risk so organizations can govern the data their AI is already using.”

Kinetic Classification combines AI-driven and automated classification and labeling across both sensitivity and retention, then continuously refines that classification over time as new signals emerge, access policies change, agents interact with content, and labels expire. Kinetic Classification makes it possible for security teams to gain a more current view of sensitive data across the business, with classification that adapts as data evolves.

Because sensitive data no longer lives in a single platform, AvePoint's evolving classification capabilities extend visibility across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and a growing ecosystem of business applications, including GitHub, ServiceNow, Jira, Confluence, Box, Okta, Smartsheet, Monday.com, DocuSign, Bitbucket, and AWS S3. By unifying sensitivity intelligence across these environments, security teams get one sensitivity picture instead of stitching together different fragmented tools, and organizations can make more informed governance and security decisions from a single, consistent foundation.

When a Breach Hits, Knowing What to Restore First Is Critical

Effective recovery depends on rapidly restoring the correct data in the proper order. New intelligence in AvePoint's Rapid Recovery is designed to deliver that at enterprise scale, including:

Intelligent recommendations, which pinpoint the most critical data to restore first, and help teams bring back the “minimum viable company,” even when the starting point is unclear.

which pinpoint the most critical data to restore first, and help teams bring back the “minimum viable company,” even when the starting point is unclear. The Rapid Recovery Wizard, which makes it possible for teams to pre-build and sequence recovery plans, so a restore runs smoothly and quickly under pressure.

which makes it possible for teams to pre-build and sequence recovery plans, so a restore runs smoothly and quickly under pressure. Express Recovery for Entra ID, which adds the identity layer to the recovery story, building on the Entra External ID protection AvePoint announced in July.





One Operating Model for Classification and Recovery

These new capabilities work hand in hand: Kinetic Classification continuously identifies where critical, sensitive data lives, which allows Rapid Recovery to prioritize what returns first.

Now when an incident occurs, organizations no longer have days of manual triage, and instead are equipped with a pre-built, sequenced recovery that a team can execute under pressure. That foundation underpins AvePoint's unified Trust Layer for AI, allowing organizations to scale innovation without scaling risk. For more information and to see the Confidence Platform in action, visit AvePoint at Black Hat 2026 at booth 3761, or explore the Rapid Recovery and Kinetic Classification pages.



About AvePoint

AvePoint is the unifying Trust Layer for AI. AvePoint enables more than 28,000 organizations and 6,000 channel partners to protect, secure, and govern their entire AI estate across data, infrastructure, AI and agents for Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other leading cloud environments — so that enterprises can deploy AI with confidence and scale innovation without scaling risk. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

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