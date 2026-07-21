AvePoint Deepens the Trust Layer for Agentic AI, Enterprise Governance, and Multicloud Data Protection

AvePoint Confidence Platform adds backup and recoverability for Microsoft Copilot Studio agents, making it possible for organizations to recover agents from a backup—a first-to-market development

New governance controls extend to Salesforce agents, enterprise apps, Microsoft Power Apps, and Azure subscriptions and resource groups, automating lifecycle management and shared accountability

New data protection sources added for ServiceNow, AWS S3 storage, Azure Kubernetes, and Entra External ID





JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT; SGX: AVP), the global leader in AI data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience, today announced new advancements to the AvePoint Confidence Platform that extend the trust layer—the connected layer of governance, security, recovery, and backup controls that sits across an organization’s data—to agentic AI, new enterprise applications, and new multicloud infrastructure.

As organizations scale AI agents and spread data across multiple clouds and SaaS applications, the gap between adoption and control widens. AvePoint's third annual State of AI Report found 88.4% of organizations experienced at least one agent-related security incident in the past year. Today's updates give customers and partners the governance and protection they need to close that gap, wherever their data lives.

AgentPulse Expands Agent Governance and Control Within the AvePoint Confidence Platform

As AI agents multiply across the enterprise technology stack, the challenge shifts from managing individual tools to governing an entire agent estate. According to the State of AI Report, third-party governance tools are now the top planned investment for enterprises over the next 12 months. Adoption of AI agents continues to outpace governance—a gap that is driving demand for a new category of tools: agent management platforms. AvePoint AgentPulse was built for exactly that shift, giving customers one place to discover, monitor, and control agents as they scale.

Copilot Studio backup and recovery: Agents built on Microsoft Copilot Studio can now be backed up and restored directly within AgentPulse, making it possible to recover an agent itself—including its configuration, logic, prompts, topics, orchestration, and flows—to a known-good state.

Agents built on Microsoft Copilot Studio can now be backed up and restored directly within AgentPulse, making it possible to recover an agent itself—including its configuration, logic, prompts, topics, orchestration, and flows—to a known-good state. Salesforce Agentforce visibility: AgentPulse now extends to include discovery and observability of Salesforce Agentforce agents, giving organizations one consistent view of agent activity across Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce environments, and delivering comprehensive and streamlined control that goes beyond fragmented point solutions.

AgentPulse now extends to include discovery and observability of Salesforce Agentforce agents, giving organizations one consistent view of agent activity across Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce environments, and delivering comprehensive and streamlined control that goes beyond fragmented point solutions. Policy-driven guardrails: New agent-specific policies let administrators assign ownership, apply data sensitivity context, and enforce guardrails as agents are discovered — closing the gap between detecting an agent and controlling it.





"A trust layer only works if it grows as fast as adoption does," said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer, AvePoint. "Every new agent, app, or cloud source is another place governance has to reach, and that can be a challenge without the right support. AvePoint is continuing to evolve capabilities that allow organizations to use the same playbook and control plane for managing and governing foundational AI no matter the source, platform, or use case."

Beyond agents, AvePoint is also extending data protection coverage across additional applications and cloud resources with a unified framework that spans M365, Power Platform, and now enterprise applications. New lifecycle controls help teams govern enterprise applications with clearer ownership and oversight by automating imports and renewals to prevent costly outages, eliminate manual tracking, and ensure continuous, audit-ready compliance—everything that organizations need for the age of AI.

New Infrastructure and SaaS Sources Extend Data Protection Coverage

AvePoint continues to grow its infrastructure and SaaS protection portfolio, adding new sources for organizations already operating across Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.

Infrastructure protection: Grows with new support for AWS S3 storage and Azure Kubernetes environments, alongside backup for Entra External ID.

Grows with new support for AWS S3 storage and Azure Kubernetes environments, alongside backup for Entra External ID. Multi-SaaS protection: Expands with ServiceNow, which powers workflows across IT service management, HR, and customer service. The stakes for closing gaps between workflows and SaaS applications have never been higher: IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report found the average cost of a U.S. data breach was more than $10 million in 2025, a record figure.





"The average customer's environment today spans a dozen platforms they didn't have five years ago,” said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “Extending protection to ServiceNow, AWS, and Google Cloud means customers get consistent coverage across that sprawl, instead of stitching together a different tool for every new platform they adopt.”

Scalable Multi-Tenant Operations for Partners Within AvePoint Elements

Within the AvePoint Confidence Platform – Elements Edition, AvePoint is expanding how MSPs secure, standardize, and scale operations across managed customer environments. The latest updates give partners stronger visibility into cloud security posture, more consistent baseline deployment, and centralized application lifecycle management across tenants:

Expanded Azure security assessments: Provides deeper visibility into Azure SQL, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes workloads, helping partners identify risks and strengthen customer security.

Provides deeper visibility into Azure SQL, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes workloads, helping partners identify risks and strengthen customer security. Default MFA enforcement and CIS Level 2 baseline support: Improves security posture and compliance readiness through built-in identity protection and industry-aligned security standards.

Improves security posture and compliance readiness through built-in identity protection and industry-aligned security standards. Multi-tenant baseline deployment: Enables partners to deploy security and configuration baselines across multiple customer tenants simultaneously, ensuring consistency and reducing operational overhead.

Enables partners to deploy security and configuration baselines across multiple customer tenants simultaneously, ensuring consistency and reducing operational overhead. Azure virtual desktop session monitoring: Delivers centralized visibility and management of AVD environments, helping improve operational efficiency and accelerate issue resolution.

Delivers centralized visibility and management of AVD environments, helping improve operational efficiency and accelerate issue resolution. Application lifecycle management and configuration file hub: Centralizes application deployment, version control, and Intune configuration management, helping partners standardize operations, reduce manual effort, and scale service delivery more efficiently.





To learn more about these updates, join the upcoming AvePoint Innovates Webinars: https://www.avepoint.com/webinars/avepoint-innovates.



AvePoint will also be at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas this August 1-6, where the company plans to share updates to its agent management platform and data protection solutions. Visit AvePoint at booth 3761 to learn more.

About AvePoint:



AvePoint is the global leader in data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience to provide a trusted foundation for AI. More than 28,000 customers rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to secure, govern, and rapidly recover data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other cloud environments. With a single platform for lifecycle control, multicloud governance, and rapid recovery paired with clear ownership across the business, we prevent overexposure and sprawl, modernize legacy and fragmented data, and minimize data loss and interruption. Our global partner ecosystem includes approximately 6,000 MSPs, VARs, and SIs, and our solutions are available in over 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

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