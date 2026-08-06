AvePoint Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second quarter SaaS revenue of $98.5 million, representing 27% year-over-year growth, 26% on a constant currency basis

Second quarter Total revenue of $124.5 million, representing 22% year-over-year growth, 21% on a constant currency basis

Total ARR of $465.1 million, representing 27% year-over-year growth, 24% adjusted for FX

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT, SGX: AVP), the unifying Trust Layer for AI, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“Our excellent second quarter results reflect the growing demand for trusted AI, as we accelerated topline growth, outperformed all guided metrics, and delivered record net new ARR,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “As organizations rapidly integrate and rely on agentic AI, their need for visibility, governance, and security — for trust in this technology — has only intensified. Because trust is the foundational layer of enterprise AI, AvePoint is uniquely positioned to help organizations deploy intelligent systems with confidence, maximizing business value while minimizing risk. Our continued momentum underscores the strength of our platform and strategy as we capture the significant opportunity ahead.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $124.5 million, up 22% from the second quarter of 2025. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $98.5 million, up 27% from the second quarter of 2025.



: Total revenue was $124.5 million, up 22% from the second quarter of 2025. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $98.5 million, up 27% from the second quarter of 2025. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $91.0 million, compared to $75.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. GAAP gross margin was 73.1%, compared to 74.0% for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit was $91.7 million, compared to $76.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.7%, compared to 74.8% for the second quarter of 2025.



: GAAP gross profit was $91.0 million, compared to $75.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. GAAP gross margin was 73.1%, compared to 74.0% for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit was $91.7 million, compared to $76.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.7%, compared to 74.8% for the second quarter of 2025. Operating Income : GAAP operating income was $10.2 million, compared to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. GAAP operating margin was 8.2%, compared to 7.0% for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating income was $20.3 million, compared to $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.3%, compared to 18.4% for the second quarter of 2025.



: GAAP operating income was $10.2 million, compared to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. GAAP operating margin was 8.2%, compared to 7.0% for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating income was $20.3 million, compared to $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.3%, compared to 18.4% for the second quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents : $417.3 million as of June 30, 2026.



: $417.3 million as of June 30, 2026. Cash from operations: For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company generated $40.2 million of cash from operations, compared to $20.8 million in the prior year period.





Second Quarter 2026 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

ARR as of June 30, 2026 was $465.1 million, up 27% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 24%.



Dollar-based gross retention rate was 89% on a reported and FX-adjusted basis, while dollar-based net retention rate was 111% on a reported basis and 110% when adjusted for FX.



The Company released its third annual State of AI report, finding that organizations lack the trust layer required to scale AI safely, as governance gaps, deployment delays, and AI-generated data are compounding the challenge.



The Company announced new advancements to the AvePoint Confidence Platform that extend the trust layer — the connected layer of governance, security, recovery, and backup controls that sits across an organization’s data — to agentic AI, new enterprise applications, and new multicloud infrastructure.





Financial Outlook

The Company is again raising its full-year guidance for annual recurring revenue, and the Company’s updated full-year guidance for revenue and non-GAAP operating income includes the respective second quarter outperformance relative to guidance. Second, the Company is increasing its expense plans for the second half of the year, given the rapidly growing market opportunity and demand for its platform and services. Lastly, the Company’s updated financial guidance reflects the current expected headwind from the fluctuation in foreign exchange rates for all metrics, which more than offset the raise in ARR and the second quarter outperformance for revenue and non-GAAP operating income.

For the third quarter of 2026, the Company expects:

Total revenues of $128.2 million to $130.2 million, or year-over-year growth of 18% at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, the Company expects revenue growth of 19% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $21.0 million to $22.0 million.





For the full year 2026, the Company now expects:

Total ARR of $522.1 million to $528.1 million, or year-over-year growth of 26% at the midpoint. Adjusted for FX, the Company continues to expect ARR growth of 26% at the midpoint.

Total revenues of $508.5 million to $512.5 million, or year-over-year growth of 22% at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, the Company now expects revenue growth of 21% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $86.4 million to $88.4 million.





Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, August 06, 2026, to review its second quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 2808027. Investors can also join the webcast here. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the unifying Trust Layer for AI. AvePoint enables more than 28,000 organizations and 6,000 channel partners to protect, secure, and govern their entire AI estate across data, infrastructure, AI and agents for Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other leading cloud environments — so that enterprises can deploy AI with confidence and scale innovation without scaling risk. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, and key metrics include annual recurring revenue, dollar-based gross retention rate, and dollar-based net retention rate. The Company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and expenses related to the secondary listing on the SGX-ST and the Company’s decision to discontinue its participation in a growth equity fund. The Company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue. This metric is calculated as the annualized sum of contractually obligated Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) from SaaS and term license and support revenue sources from all active customers at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, and the active contracts used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers. The Company believes this metric further enables measurement of its business performance, is an important metric for financial forecasting and better enables strategic decision making. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the Company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Gross Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The Company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net contraction or attrition over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The Company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based gross retention rate. The Company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to retain existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the Company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The Company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net expansion over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The Company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. The Company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to expand business with existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the Company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense and the amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. A reconciliation of the guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions that are excluded from the guidance, as well as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, which impact other GAAP performance metrics. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://www.avepoint.com/ir website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

ir@avepoint.com

(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci

pr@avepoint.com

(201) 201-8143





AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: SaaS $ 98,511 $ 77,317 $ 191,893 $ 146,259 Term license and support 10,245 10,215 19,564 23,400 Services 15,739 14,486 30,280 25,423 Total revenue 124,495 102,018 241,737 195,082 Cost of revenue: SaaS 17,760 14,023 34,522 26,560 Term license and support 388 536 669 1,100 Services 15,341 11,920 30,171 22,718 Total cost of revenue 33,489 26,479 65,362 50,378 Gross profit 91,006 75,539 176,375 144,704 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 45,542 35,773 87,552 70,295 General and administrative 18,677 19,712 35,549 38,379 Research and development 16,563 12,960 30,323 25,649 Total operating expenses 80,782 68,445 153,424 134,323 Income from operations 10,224 7,094 22,951 10,381 Other income (loss), net 1,787 (240 ) 5,597 1,346 Income before income taxes 12,011 6,854 28,548 11,727 Income tax (benefit) expense (15,559 )(1) 3,961 (14,272 )(1) 5,268 Net income $ 27,570 $ 2,893 $ 42,820 $ 6,459 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 195 — 321 Net income available to common stockholders $ 27,570 $ 2,698 $ 42,820 $ 6,138 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.20 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ 0.19 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 210,204 205,068 211,727 201,516 Diluted 220,856 229,179 223,517 226,951

(1) Includes an income tax benefit of $19.9 million related to the release of a previously recorded valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets.











AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 417,250 $ 481,060 Accounts receivable, net 116,993 124,526 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,249 19,726 Total current assets 557,492 625,312 Property and equipment, net 6,795 6,020 Goodwill 36,779 37,986 Intangible assets, net 11,113 12,052 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,154 16,824 Deferred contract costs 74,305 71,257 Other assets 44,365 19,730 Total assets $ 757,003 $ 789,181 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,313 $ 3,805 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,518 84,191 Current portion of deferred revenue 198,096 185,696 Total current liabilities 278,927 273,692 Long-term operating lease liabilities 16,310 9,949 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 14,975 15,260 Other liabilities 9,917 11,581 Total liabilities 320,129 310,482 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 211,431 and 215,076 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 21 22 Additional paid-in capital 962,907 980,389 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,676 8,366 Accumulated deficit (531,730 ) (510,078 ) Total stockholders’ equity 436,874 478,699 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 757,003 $ 789,181









AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities Net income $ 42,820 $ 6,459 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,373 3,126 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 4,763 4,301 Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss (1,556 ) 4,053 Stock-based compensation 16,842 20,763 Deferred income taxes (20,171 ) (155 ) Other 2,007 1,091 Change in value of warrant liabilities — (408 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,957 285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,639 ) 2,591 Deferred contract costs and other assets (8,597 ) (5,438 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities, and other liabilities (11,617 ) (19,730 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,685 ) (4,142 ) Deferred revenue 14,705 7,969 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,202 20,765 Investing activities Maturities of investments 145 — Purchases of investments (128 ) — Capitalization of internal-use software (965 ) (812 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,484 ) (2,479 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired — (14,893 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,432 ) (18,184 ) Financing activities Purchase of common stock (110,325 ) (18,954 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises — 157,723 Proceeds from stock option exercises 12,485 8,029 Repurchase of noncontrolling interest (1,843 ) (12,148 ) Other financing activities (3 ) (4 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (99,686 ) 134,646 Effect of exchange rates on cash (894 ) 1,854 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (63,810 ) 139,081 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 481,060 290,735 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 417,250 $ 429,816 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 8,614 $ 2,411 Unpaid purchase consideration transferred in connection with the business combination $ — $ 5,499 Unpaid purchase of common stock $ 561 $ — Receivable proceeds from warrant exercises $ — $ 1,747









AvePoint, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating income $ 10,224 $ 7,094 $ 22,951 $ 10,381 GAAP operating margin 8.2 % 7.0 % 9.5 % 5.3 % Stock-based compensation expense 9,572 11,143 16,842 20,763 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 479 546 961 1,012 Non-GAAP operating income $ 20,275 $ 18,783 $ 40,754 $ 32,156 Non-GAAP operating margin 16.3 % 18.4 % 16.9 % 16.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 91,006 $ 75,539 $ 176,375 $ 144,704 GAAP gross margin 73.1 % 74.0 % 73.0 % 74.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 380 399 717 741 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 342 399 687 732 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 91,728 $ 76,337 $ 177,779 $ 146,177 Non-GAAP gross margin 73.7 % 74.8 % 73.5 % 74.9 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing $ 45,542 $ 35,773 $ 87,552 $ 70,295 Stock-based compensation expense (3,152 ) (2,842 ) (5,467 ) (5,168 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (137 ) (147 ) (274 ) (280 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 42,253 $ 32,784 $ 81,811 $ 64,847 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 33.9 % 32.1 % 33.8 % 33.2 % Non-GAAP general and administrative GAAP general and administrative $ 18,677 $ 19,712 $ 35,549 $ 38,379 Stock-based compensation expense (4,276 ) (5,580 ) (7,281 ) (10,334 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 14,401 $ 14,132 $ 28,268 $ 28,045 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 11.6 % 13.9 % 11.7 % 14.4 % Non-GAAP research and development GAAP research and development $ 16,563 $ 12,960 $ 30,323 $ 25,649 Stock-based compensation expense (1,764 ) (2,322 ) (3,377 ) (4,520 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 14,799 $ 10,638 $ 26,946 $ 21,129 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 11.9 % 10.4 % 11.1 % 10.8 %



