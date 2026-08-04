YMCA of the USA and The Jed Foundation Collaborate on Comprehensive, Community-Based Mental Health Support for Young People





NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jed Foundation (JED) , a leading nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults, today announced a new national partnership with YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) , a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by empowering young people, improving the health and well-being of people of all ages, and inspiring action in and across communities. The Y now joins a growing network of 22 community-based organizations (CBOs) representing 8.5 million young people, all working alongside JED to improve youth mental health, reduce suicide risk, and foster environments where young people can thrive.

JED’s partnership with the Y meets a critical need by reaching young people who may face barriers to care and limited access to resources, and who are at greater risk for suicide. Youth come to the Y and other community-based organizations with a wide variety of backgrounds and lived experiences. By fostering connectedness and belonging within the spaces young people already trust, organizations can help create conditions that support well-being and enable youth to reach their full potential.

For 175 years, the Y has been a cornerstone of community life, creating spaces where meaningful connections help individuals and families flourish, serving more than 18 million members across 2,600+ locations reaching 10,000 communities. Each year, millions of children and teens participate in the Y programs, including early learning, afterschool programs, day and overnight camps, youth sports, teen programs, swim instruction, and more.

“With a presence in communities from coast to coast, the Y has a unique opportunity to support the emotional well-being of young people and their families where they live, learn, and grow,” said Ebone’ Mitchell, Director of Teen Strategy at Y-USA. “Partnering with JED means investing in a proactive, comprehensive approach to mental health and suicide prevention — one that equips our staff, volunteers, and leaders to strengthen connections and build environments where every young person feels a sense of belonging, possibility, and purpose.”

During the 18-month technical assistance program, JED will collaborate with Y-USA to assess their practices related to mental health and well-being, including existing policies, programs, and practices; identifying strengths and opportunities for growth in mental health promotion and suicide prevention strategies; establishing goals and implementation strategies; and developing measurable benchmarks to track progress and evaluate impact through JED’s CBO technical assistance programming.

“For generations, community-based organizations like the Y have been a trusted presence in communities, creating spaces where young people and families can build connection, develop resilience, and thrive,” said Kiana Davis, JED’s Senior Director of Community Initiatives. “JED is proud to welcome the Y into our community-based programming to further embed mental health and well-being into the Y’s existing programs, practices, and systems nationwide. Together, we're building stronger, more connected communities where mental health support is woven into the places people already know and trust.”

JED is dedicated to making programming and support accessible to all organizations. Email community@jedfoundation.org to learn more about fee structures and funding opportunities.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org .



About The Jed Foundation

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults. We’re partnering with high schools, colleges, school districts, and youth-serving community-based organizations to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We’re equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We’re encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

Connect with JED: Email | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Snapchat | YouTube

Media Contacts



Ashley Rubenstein

Manager, Public Relations

Marketing & Communications

YMCA OF THE USA

Ashley.Rubenstein@ymca.net

Justin Barbo

PR Director

The Jed Foundation

justin@jedfoundation.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcbd0d0f-1671-4aa3-ac0d-f57094974682