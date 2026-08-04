Checksum launches the Continuous Quality Loop: Verification that keeps pace with AI-written code

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checksum, the continuous quality platform for engineering teams, today launched the Continuous Quality Loop, connecting test generation, execution, and maintenance directly into GitHub, CI pipelines, and MCP so tests run the moment a pull request opens. The release closes a gap Checksum's own research put in stark terms: 61% of engineering leaders surveyed shipped a production incident that originated in AI-generated code in the last 90 days, even after that code passed the reviews and unit tests already in place.

Coding agents accelerated one half of that cycle, not the other. In the same survey, 50.5% of engineering leaders say their code review cycles have grown by 25% or more since adopting AI coding tools, while adoption of AI-generated unit tests, the layer meant to catch what review misses, sits at just 48.6%. Verification never got the same boost as code generation did. The Continuous Quality Loop is built to close that gap: sharded test execution splits runs to execute in parallel. This isn't the marginal 5–10% gain most optimizations deliver: teams running enough shards in parallel cut total run time by something closer to 10x. A triage and auto-healing agent separates real bugs from flaky tests and flaky environments, auto-healing the latter so engineers only see the failures worth their attention.

"Coding agents can write and merge code faster than any review process was built to handle," said Gal Vered, CEO, Checksum. "Loop engineering means giving them the other half of that cycle: verification that runs the moment code changes, not a step someone has to trigger by hand. We built the Continuous Quality Loop so testing lives inside the loop these agents already run in, instead of trailing behind it."

The CI extension and GitHub integration generate and maintain tests automatically the moment a pull request opens, with no manual trigger required. The same flow is also available on demand through the web app for teams that want to run it outside the PR cycle. An MCP server extends the loop into the tools engineers already use, so testing shows up inside existing workflows instead of a separate dashboard to check. A Chrome extension rounds out the release, letting engineers capture sessions and kick off test generation directly from the browser, without leaving the app to start the flow.

The auto-healing behavior is already showing up in how teams use Checksum today. "Sometimes we don't even realize we've changed something that would break a test, and it just gets fixed. The test suite still works," said Ron Alexssen, Engineering Manager at Counterpart.

The Continuous Quality Loop is now available. To get started, visit checksum.ai .

Checksum will be at booth 1337 at Ai4 2026, running August 4–6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Gal Vered, Founder and CEO of Checksum, will also be speaking on "The Missing Half of AI Coding," Tuesday, August 4 at 11:05 AM in Lando Ballroom 4204.

About Checksum

Checksum is the continuous quality platform for engineering teams shipping AI-generated code. Its AI agents automatically generate, run, and maintain end-to-end tests based on real user sessions, so teams can move fast without breaking things. Customers including Counterpart, Movable Ink, and Lyra Health use Checksum to keep end-to-end test coverage current as their products change, at a fraction of the cost of manual QA. Checksum AI, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco and is available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Learn more at checksum.ai .

Contact

Gabriela Rudolph

JMAC PR for Checksum

checksum@jmacpr.com