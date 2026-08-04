TryHard Japan Draws 13,000 Attendees to Landmark All-Night Festival “SBI MUSIC CIRCUS FUKUOKA 2026 Beat Drop”

OSAKA, Japan, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TryHard Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: THH) today announced the successful completion of SBI MUSIC CIRCUS FUKUOKA Beat Drop in partnership with SoftBank HAWKS 2026 as the venue partner, held June 27–28 at Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka. The seventh edition of the all-night festival drew approximately 13,000 on-site attendees, with arena seating completely sold out and stand seating released for the first time in the event's history. The festival featured a star-studded lineup of Japan's leading hip-hop artists, headlined by IFE and supported by ¥ellow Bucks, AK-69, G-k.i.d, JP THE WAVY, OZworld, DJ CHARI & DJ TATSUKI, and others across two stages.





Caption: Japan leading hip-hop artist ¥ellow Bucks performing at SBI MUSIC CIRCUS FUKUOKA -Beat Drop- 2026 at Mizuho PayPay Dome.

Beyond physical attendance, the festival achieved notable digital engagement: ABEMA provided live streaming and on-demand archive viewing, while the official Instagram account “SBI MUSIC CIRCUS” recorded 14.16 million page views during the event period. Compared to the previous year, visits to the official account grew 161.4% and post viewership rose 146.1%, extending reach to a broader new audience, while social-to-ticket-page traffic increased approximately 2.3 times, demonstrating strong marketing conversion.





Caption: A massive turnout at Mizuho PayPay Dome for the seventh edition of SBI MUSIC CIRCUS FUKUOKA.

The event was produced and executed end-to-end by TryHard Japan Co., Ltd., the wholly owned operating subsidiary of TryHard Holdings, which managed all aspects from artist curation and stage design to venue logistics and on-the-ground operations. The festival was made possible through the strategic backing of SBI Holdings, Inc., the majority shareholder of Music Circus and the event’s title sponsor, together with SoftBank HAWKS as venue partner, with NEXYZ. Group contributing marketing and promotional support.

Rakuyo Otsuki, CEO of TryHard Holdings commented: “The success of Fukuoka with sold-out arena seating and record digital engagement underscores our strategy of creating destination music experiences. We believe this event demonstrates the strength of TryHard Japan's production capabilities and the power of our partnerships with SBI Holdings and SoftBank HAWKS.”

Takami Kondo, Director of SBI NeoMedia Holdings Inc. and Director of SBI MUSIC CIRCUS Inc., added: “SBI MUSIC CIRCUS continues to grow as one of Japan's premier music festival brands. This Fukuoka event's outstanding results reflect the strength of our partnership with TryHard and SoftBank HAWKS, and we look forward to further expanding this platform nationwide.”

Building on the momentum of Fukuoka, Music Circus has assembled a robust pipeline of events across Japan for the remainder of 2026. TryHard Japan continues to serve as the lead production partner for these events including:

SBI MUSIC CIRCUS OSAKA (August 2026)

SBI Fireworks Festival in Osaka-Sennan (August 2026)

SBI MUSIC CIRCUS HOKKAIDO (September 2026)



As TryHard Holdings continues to execute on its growth strategy, the success of SBI MUSIC CIRCUS FUKUOKA 2026 serves as a tangible demonstration of the Company's operational capabilities and the scalability of its event production model. With a full pipeline of events scheduled through the remainder of 2026 and strong support from strategic partners, we expect that the Company is well-positioned to deliver sustained growth and long-term value for its shareholders.

About MUSIC CIRCUS

MUSIC CIRCUS is TryHard’s flagship live entertainment and cultural programming platform, operating with SBI Holdings as majority shareholder. MUSIC CIRCUS produces festivals, live events, and year-round cultural programs across Japan, with a mission to scale diverse, community-driven experiences nationwide.

About SBI Holdings, Inc.

SBI Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based financial services group with global investments across banking, asset management, and growth sectors.

About TryHard Holdings Limited

TryHard Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: THH) is a lifestyle entertainment platform in Japan with investments across nightlife, music, culture, and live events.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.tryhardthh.com/.

IR Contact:

HBK Strategy Limited

ir@hbkstrategy.com

+852 2156 0223

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook discussed in this press release, as well as TryHard’s strategic and operational plans, future event pipeline, and expectations regarding its business expansion and venue operations, contain forward-looking statements. TryHard may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about TryHard’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: TryHard’s goals and strategies; TryHard’s future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the lifestyle entertainment business in Japan; TryHard’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its entertainment offerings and services; TryHard’s expectations regarding its relationships with its customers and other stakeholders; competition in TryHard’s industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to TryHard’s industry, and general economic and business conditions in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investors are advised to refer to the Company’s filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when making investment decisions, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities, nor does it represent a public offering under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

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