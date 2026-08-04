Academy Applauds Mandatory Hospital Reporting of Malnutrition Care Score Beginning in 2028

Chicago, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (the Academy) applauds the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) decision to require reporting of the Academy-led Malnutrition Care Score (MCS) beginning in 2028.

The requirement, included in the fiscal year 2027 Inpatient Prospective Payment System final rule, makes the MCS the first nutrition-focused electronic clinical quality measure required under CMS’ Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program, which includes more than 3,000 acute care hospitals nationwide.

“This is an important milestone for patients and the healthcare system,” said Academy President Tamara Randall, MS, RDN, LD, CDCES, FAND. “Malnutrition can prolong recovery and increase the risk of complications and hospital readmissions. Requiring the MCS will help make identifying and addressing malnutrition a consistent part of high-quality hospital care.”

Malnutrition in hospitalized patients is not always visible or reflected by weight alone and is associated with longer hospital stays and greater healthcare needs. Identifying malnutrition often requires the specialized expertise of registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs), who evaluate food intake, muscle and fat loss, fluid retention and other clinical factors to determine a patient’s nutrition needs.

Using data documented in electronic health records, the MCS evaluates whether hospitalized adults ages 18 and older with a stay of at least 24 hours receive the appropriate steps in the evidence-based malnutrition care process:

Malnutrition risk screening at admission

Nutrition assessment for patients identified as at risk

Documentation of a malnutrition diagnosis

A nutrition care plan for patients identified as malnourished

RDNs translate assessment findings into individualized patient care. They develop nutrition interventions, collaborate with the healthcare team to support diagnosis and treatment and monitor patients’ response to care. Nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered, support screening, monitoring and patient education in collaboration with RDNs and interdisciplinary hospital teams.

By requiring hospitals to report whether these steps occur, the MCS reinforces the importance of integrating credentialed nutrition and dietetics professionals into hospital care teams and implementing reliable clinical processes to identify malnutrition and act on it.

Beginning in 2013, the Academy worked with healthcare organizations, practitioners, patients and other stakeholders to develop, test and refine the measure. CMS first adopted the measure, formerly known as the Global Malnutrition Composite Score, as a voluntary reporting option in 2024.

“This decision reflects years of Academy leadership, research and collaboration across the nutrition and dietetics profession and the broader healthcare community,” Randall said. “Mandatory reporting will help hospitals establish consistent clinical workflows, strengthen interdisciplinary coordination and ensure that patients at risk of malnutrition receive the care they need.”

The Academy provides implementation guidance, measure specifications, process maps, educational materials and additional resources through its Malnutrition Care Score website at www.eatrightpro.org/MCS.

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About the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the nutrition and dietetics profession through research, education and advocacy.