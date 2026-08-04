Freixenet Reimagines Spritz Aisle with Debut of Bold New Flavor Category





WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freixenet, the world’s #1 sparkling wine, today announces its entry into the ready-to-drink (RTD) category with the debut of Freixenet Solare Spritz. Striking the perfect balance between authentic Mediterranean flavors and the appeal of a hard seltzer, Freixenet invites consumers to “taste the sun” with every sip.

This innovation arrives at the perfect moment as American drinking habits rapidly evolve toward relaxed, lower-ABV daytime options. Moving past traditional spritz flavor profiles, this unique offering is a refreshing experience made with younger drinkers in mind. Freixenet Solare Spritz fills a clear whitespace on retail shelves, giving consumers the authentic, sophisticated spritz flavor they’ve been searching for.

"American drinking habits have fundamentally shifted, and today's consumers are looking for elevated options that fit seamlessly into their everyday lifestyles," said Lindsey Willey, Vice President of Marketing at Freixenet Mionetto USA. "With Freixenet Solare Spritz, we are creating a new flavor category that sets itself apart from the oversaturated RTD category. We wanted to give consumers a spritz rooted in Freixenet’s Mediterranean heritage that delivers a completely unique flavor without compromise."

Crafted to capture the essence of a sun-soaked Mediterranean afternoon, Freixenet Solare Spritz is made with 100% natural Spanish lemon and clementine flavors. The blend is artfully infused with rosemary and thyme, adding a subtle, dry bitterness that balances the vibrant citrus notes. Offering a crisp, lighter alternative for mindful consumption, each can contains just 110 calories and 5% ABV.

Freixenet Solare Spritz will be available in a convenient 250ml slim can 4-pack with an SRP of $15.

About Freixenet

Freixenet (pronounced fresh-eh-net), best known for its “black bottle bubbly” Cordon Negro, is a family-owned company that grew from humble beginnings in rural Catalonia. The roots of Freixenet stretch back to 1861 and are embedded in the history of two longstanding families, the Ferrers and the Salas, whose expertise, determination, and ingenuity intertwined to form the foundation of the company that is now the number one producer of sparkling wine globally.

Since 2018, Freixenet has expanded the portfolio with the debut of Ice Cuvée followed by Prosecco and Italian Rosé, and most recently in 2020 with the launch of Alcohol-Removed that further meets consumer demands and interests.

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About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA , the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling and still wine brands from renowned producers worldwide, including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, England, and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and is number one globally.

For additional news on Freixenet Mionetto USA, visit us on Linkedin .

Media Contact:

Eleni Fritz

Communications & PR Manager

Eleni.Fritz@fxmusa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fcc795f-2fff-426d-9506-045fd0febc20