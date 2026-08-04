U.S. Oral Surgery Management Names Jennifer Ellis CFO

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has selected Jennifer Ellis to serve as chief financial officer (CFO). As CFO, Ellis will lead the company’s financial strategy and finance organization, as well as serve as an integral part of the executive management team.

“USOSM has a strong culture and tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Ellis. “My experience with private equity-backed companies and multi-unit growth will be vital for my new role. I am excited to join USOSM at such an important point in its journey and I look forward to working with this team to help USOSM and its surgeon partners achieve the next phase in their development.”

Ellis is a results-driven financial executive with more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, working with both publicly traded and privately owned businesses. She is skilled in strategic and financial planning, operations and supply chain management. She has extensive experience with private equity-backed companies during their growth cycles, including a recent successful private sale transaction.

“Jen Ellis is a seasoned financial executive with a proven track record of helping companies achieve sustainable growth through disciplined and strategic financial management,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “Her extensive experience working with private equity-backed organizations makes her a strong fit for USOSM, and we look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to grow and expand our platform.”

Previously, Ellis served as CFO of Nothing Bundt Cakes, a private equity-backed and vertically integrated bundt cake franchise with more than 800 locations and annual system wide sales of more than $1 billion. While there, Ellis helped develop the financial strategy, company infrastructure and team to support a high-growth environment, achieving a 20%+ compound annual growth rate in new unit growth, sales and EBITDA. In addition, she led the company’s recapitalization and refinancing, including multiple rounds of debt fundraising, and was instrumental in the company’s private sale transaction.

Prior to that, Ellis held a variety of financial leadership positions in the consumer and retail space, including Sally Beauty Holdings, Chico’s FAS Inc., Tailored Brands, and Michael’s Stores Inc. Ellis also currently serves as a board member and audit committee chair of WagWay Holdings, a leading pet hospitality brand.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Severa Lynch

SVP, Marketing and Communications

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Severa.Lynch@usosm.com

202-253-0426