Flyte Partners with Volato AI to Become First Enterprise Customer, Accelerating Technology Strategy to Scale Regional Private Aviation

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Deployment Expected to Enhance Customer Experience, Improve Operating Efficiency, and Increase Workforce Productivity Across Flight Operations

Technology Strengthens Flyte’s Scalable Regional Air Mobility Platform Through Intelligent Automation, Operational Excellence, and Long-Term Growth Initiatives

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“Catheter Precision” or the “Company”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Flyte, today announced that Flyte has become the inaugural enterprise customer of Volato AI (NYSE American: SOAR), a purpose-built enterprise artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for business aviation.

The deployment represents another step in Flyte’s strategy to leverage advanced technology, automation, and artificial intelligence to build a scalable regional private aviation platform capable of delivering an exceptional customer experience while improving operational efficiency.

As one of the first technology-enabled regional air mobility platforms focused on short-haul private aviation, Flyte believes intelligent automation will play an increasingly important role in supporting future growth. The Company expects Volato AI to assist with operational workflows across customer communications, charter sales support, flight quoting, crew coordination, maintenance scheduling, dispatch support, compliance assistance, document management, operational scheduling, and other administrative processes.

By embedding artificial intelligence into day-to-day operations, Flyte expects to improve customer responsiveness, automate repetitive administrative tasks, increase employee productivity, and enhance operating leverage as flight activity continues to expand.

“Technology has always been central to Flyte’s long-term vision,” said Marc Sellouk, Chief Executive Officer of Flyte. “As our business continues to grow, we believe intelligent automation will become a critical component of scaling our operations efficiently while continuing to deliver the high level of customer service our clients expect. We are excited to become the inaugural enterprise customer of Volato AI and to help shape the future of artificial intelligence in business aviation.”

Matt Liotta, Chairman of Volato Group, added, “Flyte represents an outstanding first enterprise customer because of its commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Working closely with Flyte will allow us to refine aviation-specific AI agents using real-world operating environments while accelerating the commercial development of the Volato AI platform.”

The initial deployment is expected to support multiple operational functions across Flyte’s business, including:

Customer communications

Charter sales support

Flight quoting

Crew coordination

Maintenance scheduling

Dispatch support

Compliance assistance

Document management

Operational scheduling

Administrative workflow automation

Rather than replacing aviation professionals, Flyte expects artificial intelligence to enhance the productivity of existing employees by allowing experienced team members to spend less time performing repetitive administrative work and more time serving customers, supporting flight operations, and driving business growth.

The Company believes investments in enterprise technology infrastructure are increasingly important as regional private aviation continues to evolve. By combining certified aircraft, proprietary technology, intelligent automation, and disciplined fleet expansion, Flyte is building a scalable aviation platform designed for long-term growth.

About Flyte

Flyte is the technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK). Operating through its FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier, Ponderosa Air, LLC, Flyte provides regional private aviation throughout the Eastern United States using a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets.

Focused on high-frequency, short-haul travel markets, Flyte combines proprietary technology, intelligent fleet optimization, and a customer-first operating model to deliver a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private aviation.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com.

About Volato AI

Volato AI is the artificial intelligence division of Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR). The Company develops enterprise AI agents and intelligent workflow solutions purpose-built for business aviation, combining advanced artificial intelligence with decades of aviation operational expertise to help operators improve efficiency, enhance customer service, automate complex workflows, and scale more effectively. For more information, visit www.volatoai.com.

About Volato Group

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is building next-generation artificial intelligence solutions for the aviation industry. Through Volato AI, the Company is developing an enterprise AI platform that leverages proprietary aviation expertise, intelligent automation, and advanced workflow technologies to solve mission-critical operational challenges across business aviation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar expressions are forward-looking in nature and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information regarding these risks.

Contact

Investor Relations

IR@CatheterPrecision.com

973-691-2000