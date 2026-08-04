SalemNOW Expands Streaming Library Through Strategic Partnership with American Stories Entertainment

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today SalemNOW, the streaming platform of Salem Media dedicated to delivering compelling faith-based and conservative films and entertainment, entered into a strategic content distribution partnership with American Stories Entertainment (ASE), bringing a growing collection of original programming and live streaming channels to SalemNOW viewers.

The partnership expands SalemNOW’s library of on-demand entertainment while adding new live FAST channels that further enhance the platform’s free streaming television experience.

As part of the agreement, SalemNOW now features a curated lineup of American Stories Entertainment programming, including The Big Reveal: Special Edition, Surviving Mann, Wild Shots, Face Off, Country Ball, Farm Hero, and Surviving Mann: All-Stars. Additional titles and new seasons will continue to roll out throughout the year.

In addition to the expanding on-demand catalog, SalemNOW has added the American Stories Entertainment, along with PursuitUp and H2O TV, to its growing Live TV lineup, giving viewers even more access to high-quality outdoor, adventure, competition, lifestyle, and inspirational programming.

“American Stories Entertainment has developed a strong and distinctive mix of programming that aligns naturally with SalemNOW and the audience we serve,” said Rob Ellis, General Manager of SalemNOW. “By adding both on-demand series and live FAST channels, we are expanding the breadth of compelling, family-friendly entertainment available on SalemNOW. This partnership represents another step in our commitment to providing viewers with trusted content that informs, inspires, and entertains.”

Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment, added, “Salem has built a remarkable legacy by understanding its audience and creating trusted destinations for meaningful content. SalemNOW is a natural home for our programming, and we’re excited to introduce our shows to a broader audience while expanding our distribution through both on-demand and live streaming.”

The partnership reflects SalemNOW’s continued investment in premium content that resonates with audiences seeking wholesome, values-based entertainment. By combining Salem Media’s trusted media platforms with American Stories Entertainment’s growing catalog of original programming, the collaboration creates new opportunities to serve viewers with engaging stories across multiple genres.

American Stories Entertainment programming is available now on SalemNOW, with additional series and seasons scheduled to launch in the coming months. The American Stories Network, PursuitUp, and H2O TV are also available through SalemNOW’s Live TV service.

For more information or to begin streaming, visit SalemNOW.com.

About American Stories Entertainment

American Stories Entertainment (ASE) is a next-generation media company producing and distributing authentic, high-energy unscripted programming across linear television, streaming, FAST channels, on-demand platforms, and connected TV applications. Its programming spans tactical competition, adventure, sports, entrepreneurship, lifestyle, innovation, and purpose-driven storytelling that informs, inspires, and entertains.

About SalemNOW

SalemNOW is the streaming platform of Salem Media, offering a growing library of documentaries, feature films, faith-based entertainment, educational programming, and exclusive original content. Available on the web, iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, LG, Samsung, and VIZIO smart TVs, SalemNOW delivers content that informs, inspires, and entertains audiences across the country.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

Company Contact: publicity@salemmedia.com