New York, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes, the smallest gesture can create a meaningful connection. For people with autism, ADHD, and language impairments, caregiver hand gestures can help make communication easier and more accessible. Join us for a free webinar, “How Hand Gestures Can Support Communication for Those With Autism and ADHD, and/or Language Impairments” on August 11, 2026, at 2pm ET. Dr. Nadya Modyanova will share research exploring how the brain understands hand gestures and how these simple movements may help people connect and express themselves.

Dr. Modyanova is an Assistant Research Professor at Montana State University with a background in linguistics and cognitive science (BA from University College London) and neuroscience (PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology). She is a transdisciplinary scientist with a passion for supporting people with communication difficulties. The webinar moderator, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Register Now to learn more about Dr. Modyanova’s research.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $487 million to fund more than 5,900 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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