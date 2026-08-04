DTEX Launches Deep Researcher, a New Agent to Expose Unknown Risk

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX, a leader in risk-adaptive security and behavioral intelligence, today announced DTEX Deep Researcher, an AI security agent that identifies human and AI risk before it escalates to a security alert.

Most detection tools answer one question, “Is this something we know is a problem?” Emerging risks sit in ordinary activity that no control flagged and no analyst had reason to examine. Deep Researcher gives analysts a way to uncover those risks.

Analysts can ask any question in natural language, like “Is this normal?” across users, alerts, activity patterns, and timelines. Deep Researcher explores the full behavioral record, not just the activity already tagged, returning evidence that confirms the risk or rules it out.

"Every security program has a class of emerging risk where the information exists, but decision makers are completely unaware of it," said Rajan Koo, CTO, DTEX. "Deep Researcher empowers analysts to ask early, exploratory questions to validate if a risk exists."

Deep Researcher adds an additional AI agent to DTEX’s Agentic Defenders, announced as part of DTEX's AI Risk Management .

An AI Agent is Only as Good as the Data Beneath it

DTEX lightweight digital forensic audit trail is what provides Deep Researcher the full context of what led up to an action, what followed it, and how that compares to others in the organization. Depth of evidence is what enables AI to make connections with data, in a fraction of the time an already-overstretched team would need to assemble them. The result puts a spotlight on shadow activity that may never be identified.

Deep Researcher enables organizations to:

Identify risk that has generated no alert and matches no existing detection.

Uncover hidden connections across users, endpoints, data, and AI activity.

Give overstretched teams the reach of an expert research unit.

Expose shadow activity beyond standard shadow AI and shadow IT.

Produce investigative findings and executive-ready reports with evidence backed detail.



Built for the Era of Agentic AI

Modern security teams are inundated with alerts, logs, and telemetry, most of which are benign. The challenge is not detection, but prioritization and interpretation. Most insider incidents don’t appear malicious in isolation. They emerge through behavioral patterns over time.

"Faster investigation is an easy claim. The better question is about the data the agent is using to reason," Koo added. “That depth is what can surface true risk nobody knows to ask about, with evidence they can act on.”

Expanding DTEX Agentic Defenders

Deep Researcher joins DTEX Risk Assistant , DTEX Triage Guardian , and DTEX Threat Hunter as the newest DTEX Agentic Defender.

Risk Assistant supports interactive chat and guided investigations. Triage Guardian autonomously prioritizes and analyzes known risk. Threat Hunter runs structured investigations, working from activity the platform has already tagged. Deep Researcher works across the wider, untagged behavioral audit trail, surfacing emerging risk before it escalates.

Availability

DTEX Deep Researcher is currently available in private preview for select customers.

About DTEX

DTEX is the leader in risk-adaptive security, unifying human, data, and AI risk through a behavioral intelligence platform. Built for enterprise scale, it detects threats early and prevents breaches. Organizations and governments worldwide rely on DTEX to protect sensitive data, accelerate innovation, and safeguard trust with privacy-by-design telemetry and adaptive controls. The DTEX Platform integrates Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI security into one cohesive solution.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtex.ai

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Media Contact

Rachel Withers

dtex@teamhighwire.com