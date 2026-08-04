Introducing SmartIntelligence: AI-Powered Features Built Into SmartAdvocate

Melville, NY, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, the award-winning legal case management software, trusted by more than 20,000 legal professionals nationwide, is proud to announce the launch of SmartIntelligence™, AI-powered features built directly into the SmartAdvocate platform.

Developed as part of SmartAdvocate's ongoing mission to build the most advanced and sophisticated legal case management software available, SmartIntelligence delivers AI-powered features across intake, case preparation, communications, document-intensive work, and case intelligence.

"Most AI products are added to software after the fact, forcing firms to juggle multiple tools." said Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing. "With SmartIntelligence, we’ve unified case management and AI in a single platform, giving firms AI features that work with the software they already use to manage their practice.”

AI Across the Entire Case Lifecycle

SmartIntelligence brings advanced intake, communication, and conversational AI into the SmartAdvocate platform to help firms capture opportunities faster, guide staff in real time, and deliver more responsive client interactions.

New features include:

· AI Voice Agents

· Intake Assistant Coach

· Conversation Assistant

· Negotiation Assistant

· Email & SMS AI Reply Assistants

Beyond communications, SmartIntelligence also transforms document-heavy legal work through intelligent automation that reads, analyzes, organizes, and generates case materials.

New capabilities include:

· Demand Letter Generation

· Medical Chronology Generation

· Document Filing & Classification

· Data Extraction Engine

· AI-Assisted Templates

· AI Case Assembly

Smarter Decisions, Powered by AI

SmartIntelligence enables users to interact with their case data using natural language, uncover important information, and apply AI-driven insights to make more informed decisions.

Features include:

· Enhanced Chat with Case

· Settlement Value Assistant

· Customizable AI Agents

· MCP Server, to allow external integrations with other AI platforms

Built-In. Not Bolted On

SmartAdvocate describes SmartIntelligence as a natural evolution of its platform architecture rather than a standalone AI layer. The launch reflects the company’s long-standing development philosophy of engineering from the ground up. SmartAdvocate has always built essential capabilities directly into the platform, where all important features are Built In. Not Bolted On. This approach ensures that AI works with the firm’s existing data, eliminating the need to coordinate multiple disparate tools.

More Innovation on the Horizon

The initial SmartIntelligence release is only the beginning. SmartAdvocate’s development team will continue delivering new AI-powered features, with more than 40 additional features already on its roadmap.

"SmartIntelligence is an important step forward in our AI strategy and our commitment to continuous innovation," said Igor Selizhuk, SmartAdvocate’s Chief Technology Officer. "At our upcoming annual user conference, SmartAdvocate Connect 2026, I will be discussing SmartIntelligence as part of our broader product roadmap, and highlighting the innovations we're bringing to the platform in the year ahead."

To learn more about SmartIntelligence or schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.smartadvocate.com/smart-intelligence.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, award-winning case management software used by more than 20,000 legal professionals. Built for today's litigation firms, the platform helps attorneys and legal staff manage cases, documents, communications, reporting, and firm operations in a single, unified platform. At the core of SmartAdvocate's innovation strategy is SmartIntelligence™, AI-powered features built into SmartAdvocate that help firms improve intake, automate document-intensive processes, enhance communications, and gain deeper insight from case data. With more than 175 integrations and a responsive, in-house team dedicated to client success, SmartAdvocate continues to help law firms operate more efficiently and achieve stronger outcomes.

SOURCE: SmartAdvocate

Contact: Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC 516-715-0736 (Direct), allison@smartadvocate.com

Related Links: www.smartadvocate.com

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Allison Rampolla

allison [at] smartadvocate.com

https://www.smartadvocate.com

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Melville, NY 11747