ROHM’s New 2nd Generation Terahertz Wave Oscillation Device Delivers 4 Times Higher Output Power

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed a 2nd Generation terahertz (THz) wave oscillation device using semiconductor elements known as Resonant Tunneling Diodes (RTDs). ROHM is making the device available via the RTD-EVK-G2 Terahertz Wave Device Evaluation Kit, which includes a sample device, cable, and evaluation board. The kit enables companies and research institutions to evaluate THz wave oscillation and detection in a compact development environment.

Occupying the frequency region between radio waves and light, terahertz waves combine the penetrating properties of radio waves with the straight-line propagation of light. Because they exhibit unique absorption characteristics for polymers, moisture, and other substances, they are expected to be used in non-destructive testing without ionizing radiation, medical and healthcare applications, and high-resolution radar sensing. However, conventional terahertz systems require large equipment and high implementation costs, making it difficult for new companies and research institutions to enter the field or pursue commercialization.

Since the late 2000s, ROHM has engaged in joint research with the Institute of Science Tokyo, Osaka University, and many other universities and research institutions to develop THz wave oscillation and detection devices using RTDs. In 2024, ROHM began offering samples of 1st Generation products, achieving substantial downsizing and cost reduction compared with conventional methods.

To address the growing demand for improved signal quality in application development, ROHM has now developed a 2nd Generation terahertz wave oscillation device. The device maintains the same compact 0.5 × 0.5mm chip size as the 1st Generation product while adopting an internal structure that enables higher output power. As a result, output power has been increased to approximately 4 times that of the 1st Generation product, reaching a maximum of 40µW. The higher output power improves the detectability of THz waves after transmission through or reflection from target objects – making the device well suited for applications such as sensing and imaging that require high signal quality.

The device is mounted in the same 4.0 × 4.3mm PLCC package, maintaining the industry’s smallest* footprint. This enables evaluation environments to be built even in space-constrained settings. In addition, compared with other THz generation methods, the RTD approach generates less heat and consumes less power, reducing application development load at both companies and research institutions.

Sales of the RTD-EVK-G2 evaluation kit, which includes samples of the 2nd Generation wave oscillation device, are planned to begin in August 2026. By enabling evaluation at a lower cost than other methods, the kit supports the development of a wide range of applications, including non-destructive testing; imaging and sensing in the medical and healthcare sectors; material identification; and moisture detection. ROHM will also continue sales of 1st Generation devices for applications that prioritize low power consumption. For further information, please contact a sales representative or visit the contact page on ROHM’s website. Purchase of the evaluation kit requires signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with ROHM.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to expand the possibilities for THz wave application development and contribute to the early commercialization and real-world implementation of terahertz technology, accelerating its deployment across a broad range of industries.

Professor Safumi Suzuki, Laboratory for Future Interdisciplinary Research of Science and Technology, Institute of Integrated Research, Institute of Science Tokyo

“Terahertz waves are expected to be applied in a wide range of fields, including non-destructive testing, imaging and sensing, and wireless communications. At the same time, commercialization continues to face major challenges, such as the need for large-scale equipment and high implementation costs. The RTD terahertz wave device developed through many years of joint research with ROHM is compact, power saving, and does not require cooling. It can also be introduced at low cost, helping companies and research institutions begin terahertz wave research. With the launch of the 2nd Generation device featuring significantly improved oscillation output, I expect development of applications requiring higher signal quality to accelerate.”

Ken Nakahara, General Manager of ROHM Research & Development Center, ROHM Co., Ltd.

“With the launch of RTD-EVK-G2, we expect to make another major step forward toward the practical implementation of terahertz technology. Feedback from users of the 1st Generation device revealed strong demand for higher-output devices. With this 2nd Generation product, we have succeeded in increasing oscillation output to approximately 4 times that of the 1st Generation device while maintaining a compact size, bringing us closer to meeting those needs. Terahertz technology is steadily progressing toward real-world implementation. ROHM will continue working together with customers, partners, universities, research institutions, and government agencies to support the development of terahertz wave applications and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.”

Support Information

ROHM is committed to supporting terahertz wave research and application development and offers a variety of support materials. Combining the RTD-EVK-G2 Terahertz Wave Device Evaluation Kit with measurement tools such as Analog Discovery 3™ from Digilent (along with a computer and software) allows users to easily evaluate THz wave oscillation and detection. Both the device and evaluation board are compact, making it possible to build a research and development environment even in limited spaces. For more information, please contact a sales representative or visit the contact page on ROHM’s website.

Note: Analog Discovery 3™ is a trademark or registered trademark of Digilent, Inc

Professor Safumi Suzuki Profile

Doctor of Engineering, Professor at the Laboratory for Future Interdisciplinary Research of Science and

Technology, Institute of Integrated Research, Institute of Science Tokyo. His research focuses on the development of terahertz wave devices using Resonant Tunneling Diodes (RTDs).

Career

March 2009 : Completed a doctoral program at the Interdisciplinary Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology

April 2009 : Assistant Professor, Interdisciplinary Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology

April 2014 : Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology

August 2024 : Professor, Laboratory for Future Interdisciplinary Research of Science and Technology, Institute of Innovative Research, Tokyo Institute of Technology

October 2024 : Professor, Laboratory for Future Interdisciplinary Research of Science and Technology, Institute of Integrated Research, Institute of Science Tokyo

Terminology

Resonant Tunneling Diode (RTD)

A semiconductor device used as a terahertz-wave source that offers advantages such as compact size, low power consumption, and room-temperature oscillation. Following extensive research and development with various universities and research institutions, ROHM has successfully achieved in-house production of RTD devices capable of efficient terahertz wave oscillation and detection.

PLCC

Short for Plastic Leaded Chip Carrier, a type of IC package used for semiconductor integrated circuits.

Other THz generation methods

Conventional methods for generating terahertz waves include ‘frequency multiplication,’ which converts an electrical signal into higher-order harmonic frequencies, and ‘photomixing,’ where two laser beams of different wavelengths are combined in a photomixer to generate a terahertz signal at their difference frequency. While effective, both approaches typically require costly, medium- to large-scale equipment, limiting their practicality for compact, cost-sensitive applications.

*ROHM August 2026 Study

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Contact:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

408-720-1900

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