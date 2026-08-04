Security National Financial Corporation Announces 2026 Q2 Earnings Call

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) announces that on August 13, 2026, it will hold an earnings call to highlight its 2nd quarter earnings.

The 30-minute call will commence at approximately 1PM (MDT) on August 13th and will include a review of its quarterly results as well as an update from the Company’s three business segments. If time permits, the presenters will also answer questions by any participants. Individuals wishing to join the earnings call will need to register for the call by clicking the link below:

https://investor.securitynational.com/new s -and-events/events-and-presentations

After registering for the call, a calendar invite and webinar link will be sent to the registered email. Preregistration for the earnings call is encouraged and can also be done directly from the Company’s website under “Events” on the Investor Relations page.

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.