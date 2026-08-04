Cricut, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Over 3.1 million Paid Subscribers, up 3% over Q2 2025

Q2 2026 revenue of $156.3 million, down 9% compared to Q2 2025

Net income of $39.1 million, up 59% compared to Q2 2025

Recurring semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share paid in July 2026

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“We were pleased with the progress we made executing against our strategic priorities in the second quarter,” said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Cricut. “Although total company revenue declined 9% year over year in Q2, subscriptions exceeded 3.1 million, we saw improving engagement trends, and achieved double-digit global machine sell-out growth. These results reinforce our confidence that our platform-first strategy is making Cricut easier to discover, easier to use, and more valuable for our customers, while positioning the business for growth.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $156.3 million, down 9% from Q2 2025.

Platform revenue was $85.0 million, up over 5% over Q2 2025.

Products revenue was $71.3 million, down 22.0% from Q2 2025.

International revenue decreased by 1% from Q2 2025 and was 23% of total revenue, up from 21% of total revenue in Q2 2025.

Gross margin was 74.5%, up from 59.0% in Q2 2025.

Operating income was $47.4 million, or 30.3% of revenue, and up 58% from Q2 2025. Operating income in Q2 2025 was $30.1 million, or 17.5% of revenue.

Net income was $39.1 million, or 25.0% of revenue, and up 59% from Q2 2025. Net income in Q2 2025 was $24.5 million, or 14.2% of revenue.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.19, up from $0.11 per share in Q2 2025.

Generated $50 million in Cash from Operations in Q2.

Used $7.5 million to repurchase 1,742,294 shares of our common stock in Q2 with $21.6 million remaining on our $50 million authorized stock repurchase program, which the board replenished in May 2025.

“In the second quarter, we delivered revenue of $156.3 million, down 9% year over year, and net income of $39.1 million, or 25.0% of sales, benefiting from some unique items. Platform revenue grew over 5% to $85.0 million,” said Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer. “Our business continues to generate healthy cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet, providing the flexibility to invest in innovation, international expansion, and marketing, while continuing to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We believe our financial position gives us the ability to execute our strategy and invest for future growth.”

Recent Business Highlights

Paid Subscribers increased to 3.10 million, up 3% year-over-year.

Platform ARPU increased to $56.37, up 5% year-over-year.

Active Users grew 1% year-over-year to nearly 6.0 million.

90-Day Engaged Users was flat year-over-year at 3.5 million.

After Q2 closed, Cricut completed a recurring semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share paid on July 21, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2026**

** The approved dividend is to the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stockholders. In addition, holders of restricted stock units that are unvested on the record date are credited with a dividend equivalent based on the value of the per share dividend pursuant to the terms of the Company’s equity incentive documents. The dividend equivalent entitles such holders to receive additional shares upon vesting of the corresponding restricted stock units. The board of directors views this level of capital allocation, both stock repurchases and dividends, as appropriate given the Company’s operating and financial plans and will continue to evaluate capital allocation on a regular basis.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





As of June 30, 2026 2025 Active Users (in thousands) 5,969 5,901 90-Day Engaged Users (in thousands) 3,494 3,482 Paid Subscribers (in thousands) 3,103 3,010





Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Platform ARPU $ 56.37 $ 53.84



Glossary of Terms

Active Users

We define Active Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 365 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total Active Users and the prior owner is removed from the total Active Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. Active Users is a key indicator of the health of our business, because changes in the number of Active Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and product revenue.

90-Day Engaged Users

We define 90-Day Engaged Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 90 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total 90-Day Engaged Users and the prior owner is removed from the total 90-Day Engaged Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. 90-Day Engaged Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and product revenue.

Paid Subscribers

We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid, paused, or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period. Paid Subscribers is a key metric to track growth in our Platform revenue and potential leverage in our gross margin.

Platform ARPU

We define Platform ARPU as Platform revenue in a 12-month period divided by Active Users. Platform ARPU allows us to forecast Platform revenue over time and is an indicator of our ability to expand with users and of user engagement with our subscription offerings.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results today, Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Information about Cricut’s financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut’s investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com/.

The live call may also be accessed via telephone. Please pre-register using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI98ef3f88677d416c98006d778bcd5c08 . After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative platform company that makes it easy for users to create meaningful personal items. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, the Cricut Joy® family — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://cricut.com/blog/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Contact:

Avani Patel

pr@cricut.com

Investor Relations:

investors@cricut.com



Source: Cricut, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the “Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, quotations from management, business outlook, strategies, capital allocation plans, the impact of tariffs on our business, the impact of geopolitical conflict or war on our supply chain, market size and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “potential,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “will” or similar terminology. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future actions, conditions or events, future results of operations or the ability to generate revenues, income or cash flow are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections and our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance of Cricut, Inc., will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and are based on our estimates and opinions at the time the statements are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in opinion, except as required by law.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to attract and engage with our users; competitive risks; supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment risks; international risks, including regulation, trade wars, heightened, scheduled, or threatened tariffs or by retaliatory trade measures that have materially increased our costs and the potential for further trade barriers or disruptions; sales and marketing risks, including our dependence on sales to brick-and-mortar and online retail partners and our need to continue to grow online sales; risks relating to the complexity of our business, which includes connected machines, custom tools, hundreds of materials, design apps, e-commerce software, subscriptions, content, international production, direct sales and retail distribution; risks related to product quality, safety and warranty claims and returns; risks related to the fluctuation of our quarterly results of operations and other operating metrics; risks related to intellectual property, cybersecurity and potential data breaches; risks related to our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer; risks related to our status as a “controlled company”; and the impact of economic and geopolitical events, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, current recessionary pressures and any resulting economic slowdown from any of these events, or other resulting interruption to our operations. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail, or are incorporated by reference, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the most recent form 10-K or 10-Q that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

In addition, certain risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. The forward-looking statements included in these materials are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Revenue: Platform $ 85,009 $ 80,697 Products 71,276 91,415 Total revenue 156,285 172,112 Cost of revenue: Platform 5,964 8,816 Products 33,913 61,757 Total cost of revenue 39,877 70,573 Gross profit 116,408 101,539 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,859 16,762 Sales and marketing 37,996 35,877 General and administrative 14,135 18,795 Total operating expenses 68,990 71,434 Income from operations 47,418 30,105 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,995 3,578 Interest expense (80 ) (81 ) Other income (expense) (19 ) 241 Total other income, net 2,896 3,738 Income before provision for income taxes 50,314 33,843 Provision for income taxes 11,260 9,355 Net income $ 39,054 $ 24,488 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax $ (3 ) $ 70 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (185 ) 279 Comprehensive income $ 38,866 $ 24,837 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.19 $ 0.12 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 209,570,145 211,865,363 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 211,062,032 214,529,726





Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of June 30, 2026 As of December 31, 2025 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 266,911 $ 256,216 Marketable securities 19,354 19,434 Accounts receivable, net 72,099 92,011 Inventories 105,842 102,664 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,797 29,266 Total current assets 500,003 499,591 Property and equipment, net 48,190 40,260 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,853 10,880 Deferred tax assets 16,456 13,210 Other assets 11,182 16,865 Total assets $ 585,684 $ 580,806 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 54,583 $ 71,553 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,107 71,146 Deferred revenue, current portion 53,762 50,409 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,174 3,606 Dividends payable, current portion 24,310 24,361 Total current liabilities 200,936 221,075 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,207 8,018 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,567 2,872 Other non-current liabilities 6,783 5,280 Total liabilities 217,493 237,245 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026, 209,369,360 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026; 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025, 211,336,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025. 209 211 Additional paid-in capital 325,838 339,224 Retained earnings 42,225 3,960 Accumulated other comprehensive income (81 ) 166 Total stockholders’ equity 368,191 343,561 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 585,684 $ 580,806





Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 59,372 $ 48,402 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including amortization of debt issuance costs) 11,756 12,083 Bad debt benefit (386 ) (1,594 ) Stock-based compensation 12,195 20,138 Deferred income tax (3,239 ) (10,374 ) Non-cash lease expense 1,654 1,858 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 556 (995 ) Provision for inventory obsolescence, net (2,780 ) (11,081 ) Other 40 11 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 19,705 22,446 Inventories 5,397 4,787 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,724 ) 10,762 Other assets 87 (3,479 ) Accounts payable (17,057 ) 18,335 Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities (4,549 ) (17,158 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,870 ) (2,197 ) Deferred revenue 3,047 5,379 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 77,204 97,323 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities — 26,114 Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software development costs (18,634 ) (10,594 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities (18,634 ) 15,520 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (19,781 ) (16,741 ) Employee tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (6,856 ) (9,315 ) Cash dividend (21,157 ) (21,493 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in financing activities (47,794 ) (47,549 ) Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash and cash equivalents (81 ) 623 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,695 65,917 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 256,216 232,140 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 266,911 $ 298,057 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,188 $ 10,938 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 627 $ 371 Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 3,555 $ 2,718 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 569 $ 635 Stock-based compensation capitalized for software development costs $ 790 $ 848 Dividend declared but unpaid $ 24,310 $ 204,814



