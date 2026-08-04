T3 Defense Subsidiary Tiltan Receives Purchase Order from Leading Israeli Defense Contractor for Next-Generation Infrared Electro-Optical Simulation Program

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company"), a defense technology holding company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd. ("Tiltan") has received an initial purchase order from a leading Israeli defense contractor to deliver a Proof of Concept (PoC) for a Hardware-in-the-Loop (“HWIL”) simulation of a next-generation infrared electro-optical system.

The purchase order represents the first phase of a program that may expand into a contract valued at up to $2.0 million, as the customer and its subsidiaries progress from concept validation to full-scale development and qualification.





Under the agreement, Tiltan will use its proprietary T-Verse platform to simulate the customer’s next-generation infrared electro-optical system. By leveraging advanced HWIL capabilities, the platform recreates realistic operational environments in a laboratory setting, enabling faster development cycles, improved engineering efficiency, and more effective testing of complex scenarios that are difficult to replicate in the field. The solution also integrates artificial intelligence to help address increasingly complex battlefield requirements.

“This engagement reflects the type of high-value, scalable opportunity we are targeting across our portfolio,” said Menny Shalom, CEO of T3 Defense. “A leading defense prime selecting Tiltan for next-generation electro-optical simulation underscores the strength of our technology platform and highlights the potential for multi-phase, recurring programs that can drive meaningful growth.”

“This award reinforces the growing recognition of Tiltan’s capabilities among Israel’s most advanced defense manufacturers,” said Ehud Shafir, CEO of Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd. “Securing this initial phase positions us to expand into a broader, multi-phase engagement as the program progresses across the customer’s organization.”

This engagement supports T3 Defense’s strategy of deepening relationships with premier defense contractors and expanding recurring, higher-value simulation and engineering programs within Israel’s defense ecosystem.

About Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd.

Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd., a subsidiary of T3 Defense, is a leading solution provider specializing in Simulation, 3D Engines, Generative AI Training, Geo-Systems, 3D Content, and Operations Center Systems and Tools. With over 30 years of experience, Tiltan’s simulation products provide a one-stop-shop solution for training, development, and hardware-in-the-loop systems, powered by a proprietary 3D engine and Generative AI.

Tiltan’s Geo-System products support space, aerial, manned, and unmanned vehicles, addressing registration, localization, and navigation challenges, as well as geo-mapping systems. Tiltan’s in-house content production delivers high-fidelity, geo-specific visual databases, 3D models, and mapping data for VIS, IR, LiDAR, and SAR applications.

About T3 Defense

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses embedded in long-cycle national security programs. The company targets businesses operating at constrained, qualification-driven, or execution-critical points across the industrial base where strategic value exists and where qualification, capacity, and execution are decisive. Through disciplined M&A, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized operating autonomy, T3 Defense seeks to strengthen critical defense capabilities and compound long-term value. For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding ITS's engineering and manufacturing capabilities, the expected performance of the production line delivered to the client, and the Company's growth strategy. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. T3 Defense Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

ITS Inc.

Amit Cwitk

amitc@its-eng.com

Investor Relations (US)

Lena Cati

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

Val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9612

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/678e1450-efa2-400c-8dda-45227fe17166