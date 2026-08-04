AGNT, Inc. Reports Q2 2026 Results

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), formerly eXp World Holdings, Inc., (the “Company,” “AGNT” or “we”), the holding company for eXp Realty®, NextHome, Inc., FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2026 ended June 30, 2026.

“Our second quarter results are a testament to what happens when you build a platform that genuinely serves agents,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, LLC. "Record revenue and record transactions don't happen by accident, they are the direct result of agents choosing to grow their businesses with us, stay on the platform, and produce more. Retention continues to be highest among our top quartile of producers, and transactions per agent continue to climb, reinforcing our belief that platform utility, not just network size, is what drives durable growth. eXp Realty remains the engine of this platform, and we are just getting started.”

“The name change to AGNT, Inc. this quarter says plainly what this company now is," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AGNT, Inc. "One platform, multiple brokerage models, all of it built to serve agents. eXp Realty is the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet, and NextHome extends that reach to agents and broker/owners who want something different. A broader platform with more opportunities is a more resilient one."

"I am proud to report a record revenue quarter for AGNT, reflecting the scale and operational discipline we have built across the platform," said Jesse Hill, Chief Financial Officer of AGNT, Inc. "Our results this quarter also demonstrate meaningful progress on the efficiency initiatives we outlined in 2025, with continued productivity gains and operational improvements. We also completed the NextHome acquisition with cash on hand, expanding our offering to agents and increasing our long-term growth opportunity while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet. We are on track with the integration of NextHome and its contribution, while still early, is consistent with our expectations. We are narrowing our full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and remain focused on continuing to drive revenue growth while delivering sustainable, long-term profitability."



Second Quarter 2026 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

Revenue increased 11% to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion.

Net loss was $(2.7) million and net loss per diluted share was $(0.02) per share, compared to net loss of $(2.3) million and net loss per diluted share of $(0.01).

Operating expenses of $97.2 million, a 2% increase from $95.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 (a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure) of $25.7 million, a 129% increase from $11.2 million.

(a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure) of $25.7 million, a 129% increase from $11.2 million. As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $111.2 million, compared to $94.6 million as of June 30, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $38.8 million, compared to $36.1 million.

Adjusted operating cash flow 2 (a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure) was $15.7 million, compared to $13.4 million.

(a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure) was $15.7 million, compared to $13.4 million. Distributed $8.2 million of cash dividends to shareholders.

The Company paid a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2026 of $0.05 per share of common stock on June 5, 2026. On July 28, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2026, expected to be paid on August 28, 2026 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2026.





Second Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

AGNT ended the second quarter of 2026 with a global agent Net Promoter Score (“aNPS”) of 69, compared to 77 in the prior-year period. aNPS is a measure of agent satisfaction and an important key performance indicator given the Company’s intense focus on improving the agent experience.

Agents and brokers on the AGNT platform were 87,338 as of June 30, 2026, a 6% increase.

Second quarter 2026 real estate sales transactions increased 12% year-over-year to 132,497.

Second quarter 2026 real estate sales volume increased 15% year-over-year to $60.5 billion.





Third Quarter 2026 Outlook:

Revenue between $1.35 billion and $1.45 billion.

Operating expenses between $85 million and $90 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 between $17 million and $22 million.





Full-Year 2026 Outlook:

Revenue between $4.85 billion and $5.15 billion.

Operating expenses between $355 million and $365 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 between $50 million and $60 million.





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and has not been reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management’s control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

For a reconciliation of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures on a historical basis, see “Consolidated U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" and "Adjusted Operating Cash Flow" included in this press release.

Second Quarter 2026 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with AGNT, Inc. Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sanford, eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer Leo Pareja, and AGNT, Inc. Chief Financial Officer Jesse Hill on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about AGNT, Inc. and its companies. Submit questions in advance to investors@agnt.inc .

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: AGNT.inc/events

About AGNT, Inc.

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, AGNT prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

AGNT, Inc. uses its website, www.agntinc.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to its investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We intend to announce material information to the public through filings with the SEC, our website (www.agntinc.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and the following channels:

AGNT LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/agntinc)

AGNT Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eXpWorldHoldings)

AGNT Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/agnt.inc/)

eXp Realty LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty/)

eXp Realty Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eXpRealty)

eXp Realty Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/eXpRealty)

eXp International LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty-international/)

eXp International Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/expintl/)

eXp International Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/exp.intl/)



Accordingly, investors should monitor each of these disclosure channels.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. These measures are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company’s non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors about financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. These measures may also provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA helps the reader identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses excluded in adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the Company believes the exclusion of agent growth incentive stock-based compensation and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss), excluding other income (expense), net income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges (as applicable), litigation contingency, legal costs non-recurring, stock-based compensation expense, stock option expense, and other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company.

helps the reader identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses excluded in adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the Company believes the exclusion of agent growth incentive stock-based compensation and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss), excluding other income (expense), net income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges (as applicable), litigation contingency, legal costs non-recurring, stock-based compensation expense, stock option expense, and other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company. Adjusted operating cash flow helps the reader understand the Company’s cash flow. The Company defines adjusted operating cash flow to mean net cash provided by operating activities, excluding the change in customer deposits.





Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events and financial performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s financial outlook for the third fiscal quarter of 2026 and full year 2026, including revenue, operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA; expectations regarding operating leverage, profitability, and cash generation; anticipated benefits from prior operational discipline initiatives; capital allocation priorities; potential growth and enhancement opportunities; international expansion; development, deployment and integration of artificial intelligence and other technology initiatives; agent productivity, attraction and retention; dividend payments; expectations regarding the integration of NextHome; and long-term shareholder value creation.

The Company’s 2026 guidance and other forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations as of the date of this release, including assumptions regarding housing market conditions, transaction volumes, agent count and productivity, competitive dynamics, the successful integration and operation of the NextHome franchise model and the realization of anticipated strategic benefits; macroeconomic trends, capital market conditions, regulatory environment, expense management, stock-based compensation, foreign currency impacts, and the absence of significant unforeseen events. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: adverse changes in residential real estate market conditions, interest rates, consumer confidence, or broader macroeconomic factors; fluctuations in agent attraction, retention, and productivity; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated operating efficiencies and cost management objectives; variability in stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash charges; risks related to expansion into new markets, models or international jurisdictions; the successful development, integration and adoption of AI-enabled tools and other technology initiatives; competitive pressures, including changes in commission structures or brokerage models; regulatory, tax, or legal developments, including litigation outcomes; cybersecurity incidents or technology disruptions; capital allocation decisions, including dividends or share repurchases; and the timing, structure, or completion of potential growth and enhancement opportunities, if any, and the Company’s ability to realize anticipated benefits therefrom.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company’s guidance represents management’s estimates as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as necessarily indicative of future results. Actual results may vary materially and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Additionally, there may be other risks described from time to time in the reports that the Company files with the SEC.

Media Relations Contact:

AGNT, Inc.

mediarelations@agnt.inc

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@agnt.inc

________________________________

1 A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, to net income (loss) and a discussion of why management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors is included below.

2 A reconciliation of adjusted operating cash flow, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, to net cash provided by operating activities and a discussion of why management believes adjusted operating cash flow is useful to investors is included below.





AGNT, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share amounts and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 1,449,548 $ 1,308,877 $ 2,455,089 $ 2,263,783 Commissions and other agent-related costs 1,350,751 1,216,223 2,280,945 2,094,994 Gross profit 98,797 92,654 174,144 168,789 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 71,575 74,076 135,788 140,947 Technology and development expenses 18,425 18,093 36,020 34,898 Sales and marketing expenses 2,821 2,861 5,148 5,696 Litigation contingency 4,335 - 4,335 - Total operating expenses 97,156 95,030 181,291 181,541 Operating income (loss) 1,641 (2,376 ) (7,147 ) (12,752 ) Other (income) expense Other (income) expense, net (657 ) (760 ) (925 ) (1,703 ) Equity in (income) losses of unconsolidated affiliates (8 ) 207 122 127 Other (income) expense, net (665 ) (553 ) (803 ) (1,576 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 2,306 (1,823 ) (6,344 ) (11,176 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 4,999 468 1,447 2,139 Net income (loss) (2,693 ) (2,291 ) (7,791 ) (13,315 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic, net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) Diluted, net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 166,161,519 156,091,692 164,100,808 155,418,668 Diluted 166,161,519 156,091,692 164,100,808 155,418,668 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (2,693 ) $ (2,291 ) $ (7,791 ) $ (13,315 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax (1,211 ) 2,739 (3,085 ) 3,052 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,904 ) $ 448 $ (10,876 ) $ (10,263 )





AGNT, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,162 $ 124,245 Restricted cash 99,895 57,218 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,687 and $2,690, respectively 167,623 108,838 Prepaids and other assets 12,715 14,567 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 391,395 304,868 Property and equipment, net 14,412 14,314 Other noncurrent assets 23,155 23,495 Intangible assets, net 4,924 4,421 Deferred tax assets, net 78,367 77,510 Goodwill 26,917 17,872 TOTAL ASSETS $ 539,170 $ 442,480 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 11,227 $ 14,613 Customer deposits 91,293 57,204 Accrued expenses 148,122 108,208 Litigation contingency 3,335 17,000 Other current liabilities 4,341 2,676 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 258,318 199,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES 258,318 199,701 EQUITY Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 213,853,720 issued and 167,117,937 outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 207,785,762 issued and 161,049,979 outstanding at December 31, 2025 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,170,520 1,105,434 Treasury stock, at cost: 46,735,783 shares held at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (742,879 ) (742,879 ) Accumulated earnings (deficit) (145,550 ) (121,622 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,241 ) 1,844 TOTAL EQUITY 280,852 242,779 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 539,170 $ 442,480





AGNT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (7,791 ) $ (13,315 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 3,322 3,532 Amortization expense - intangible assets 1,245 1,301 Loss on disposition of assets 4 — Credit (benefit) losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables (3 ) 682 Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates 192 127 Agent growth incentive stock-based compensation expense 20,219 17,734 Other stock-based compensation 3,232 3,454 Agent equity stock-based compensation expense 42,711 47,559 Deferred income taxes, net (1,093 ) (1,783 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (58,348 ) (58,033 ) Prepaids and other assets 3,406 (2,138 ) Customer deposits 34,089 34,344 Accounts payable (3,467 ) 808 Accrued expenses 37,956 58,694 Litigation contingency (18,000 ) (17,000 ) Other operating activities 1,665 (40 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 59,339 75,926 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (4,921 ) (5,351 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,991 ) - Proceeds from sale of assets 1,497 - Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (16 ) (11,673 ) Capitalized software development costs in intangible assets 366 (183 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (11,065 ) (17,207 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common stock - (29,869 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 26 376 Dividends declared and paid (16,137 ) (15,273 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (16,111 ) (44,766 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,569 ) 2,393 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 29,594 16,346 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance 181,463 168,588 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 211,057 $ 184,934 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes 2,430 2,014 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable 40 161





AGNT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED U.S. GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ (2,693 ) $ (2,291 ) $ (7,791 ) $ (13,315 ) Total other (income) expense, net (665 ) (553 ) (803 ) (1,576 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 4,999 468 1,447 2,139 Depreciation and amortization 2,245 2,272 4,567 4,833 Legal costs non-recurring 4,485 — 4,485 — Litigation contingency 4,335 — 4,335 — Stock-based compensation expense(1) 12,102 9,703 21,175 17,821 Stock option expense 892 1,602 2,338 3,454 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 25,700 $ 11,201 $ 29,753 $ 13,356

(1) This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions.

ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 38,768 $ 36,088 Less: Customer Deposits 23,069 22,659 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow $ 15,699 $ 13,429





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df640391-983a-4faa-885d-b25458df1c22