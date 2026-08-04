Agora, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 13, 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leader in conversational AI and real-time engagement technology, will report its second quarter 2026 financial results after the close of U.S. markets on August 13, 2026. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 2Q 2026 Financial Results

The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbsrxuhv

Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5f0cd7b35b2145edaa88a91c662e14aa

Please visit Agora, Inc.’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io on August 13, 2026 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent divisions, under the Agora brand and the Shengwang brand, respectively.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat and interactive streaming into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit: www.agora.io

For more information on Shengwang, please visit: www.shengwang.cn