Agora, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Agora, Inc. Agora, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (the “Company”), a pioneer and leader in conversational AI and real-time engagement technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of accelerating growth, driven by strength across both our real-time engagement and conversational AI businesses, and our seventh consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability,” said Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Agora, Inc. “Our voice AI agents are now deployed across an expanding set of use cases—including market surveying, buyer interest capture, and customer service—and we are beginning to see them match or even surpass human performance in an increasing number of tasks. We believe continued improvements in our AI agent solutions will unlock new demand and accelerate the industry shift toward AI-led call center workflows. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in our real-time infrastructure and developer ecosystem for both human-to-human and human-to-AI interactions, while maintaining strong financial discipline.”

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Total revenues for the quarter were $40.4 million, an increase of 18.0% from $34.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Active Customers as of June 30, 2026 were 3,892, an increase of 0.4% from 3,877 as of June 30, 2025.
  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate for the quarter was 104%, compared to 94% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net income for the quarter was $2.2 million, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks as of June 30, 2026 was $361.7 million.
  • Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $2.1 million, compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues
Total revenues were $40.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 18.0% from $34.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the continued expansion of our real-time engagement service in sectors such as live shopping and financial service.

Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 28.9% from $11.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increases in bandwidth and server costs and costs related to conversational AI products.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.5% from $22.9 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 63.7% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 66.8% in the same period last year, mainly due to product mix changes, including conversational AI products remaining at a sub-scale stage.

Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8% from $26.5 million in the same period last year.

  • Research and development expenses were $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 10.2% from $14.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased investment in conversational AI products.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 1.5% from $6.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to disciplined expense management.
  • General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 9.5% from $6.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in allowance for current expected credit losses, mainly because of improved customer credit conditions and collection outcomes.

Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.1 million in the same period last year.

Interest Income
Interest income was $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease in the average principal amount.

Investment (Loss) Income
Investment loss was $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to investment income of $0.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to fair value changes in equity investments.

Net Income per American Depositary Share Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) attributable to ordinary shareholders were $0.03 and $0.02, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.02 and $0.01, respectively, in the same period last year.1

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 3.8 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 1.0 million ADSs) for approximately US$3.7 million.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased approximately 178.5 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 44.6 million ADSs) for approximately US$159.9 million under the current share repurchase program.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 335.1 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 83.8 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.4 million ADSs) as of the inception of the program.

The current share repurchase program will expire at the end of February 2027.

Financial Outlook

Based on currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 to be between $41 million and $42 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15.8% to 18.6%. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2026. Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event title: Agora, Inc. 2Q 2026 Financial Results
The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbsrxuhv
Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5f0cd7b35b2145edaa88a91c662e14aa
Please visit the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io on August 13, 2026 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

Operating Metrics

The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.

Active Customers

An active customer at the end of any period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months, excluding customers from Easemob. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated by comparing the quarterly revenue from paying customers, excluding revenue from certain end-of-sale products, in the quarter four quarters prior to the most recent quarter to the quarterly revenue from the same set of customers in the most recent quarter. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's financial outlook, beliefs, and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “will,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among other things, the Financial Outlook in this announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the growth of the RTE-PaaS market; the Company's ability to manage its growth and expand its operations; the Company's ability to attract new developers and convert them into customers; the Company's ability to retain existing customers and expand their usage of its platform and products; the Company's ability to drive popularity of existing use cases and enable new use cases, including through quality enhancements and introduction of new products, features, and functionalities; the Company's fluctuating operating results; competition; the effect of broader technological and market trends on the Company's business and prospects; general economic conditions and their impact on customer and end-user demand; and other risks and uncertainties included elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent divisions, under the Agora brand and the Shengwang brand, respectively.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat, and interactive streaming into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit: www.agora.io
For more information on Shengwang, please visit: www.shengwang.cn


Agora, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

 As of As of
 June 30, December 31,
 2026
 2025
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents72,667  75,446 
Short-term bank deposits215,988  84,460 
Short-term financial products issued by banks52,000  55,000 
Short-term investments3,181  4,583 
Restricted cash200  200 
Accounts receivable, net28,251  24,867 
Prepayments and other current assets22,371  14,590 
Contract assets127  123 
Held-for-sale assets600  831 
Total current assets395,385  260,100 
Property and equipment, net3,543  3,947 
Construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project104,488  84,239 
Operating lease right-of-use assets1,499  2,145 
Intangible assets16  96 
Long-term bank deposits21,000  160,001 
Long-term investments29,349  29,182 
Land use right, net164,971  161,591 
Other non-current assets12,907  19,798 
Total assets733,158  721,099 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Short-term borrowings1,330  - 
Accounts payable11,460  9,638 
Advances from customers9,115  7,906 
Taxes payable798  696 
Current operating lease liabilities947  1,521 
Payables for construction costs17,340  16,607 
Advance in relation to the headquarters project21,292  - 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities15,144  20,417 
Total current liabilities77,426  56,785 
Long-term payable1  3 
Long-term operating lease liabilities138  399 
Deferred tax liabilities-  12 
Long-term borrowings in relation to the headquarters project98,986  80,420 
Advance in relation to the headquarters project-  20,632 
Total liabilities176,551  158,251 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Class A ordinary shares40  39 
Class B ordinary shares8  8 
Additional paid-in-capital1,146,475  1,145,126 
Treasury shares, at cost(110,727) (95,238)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(5,396) (9,987)
Accumulated deficit(473,793) (477,100)
Total shareholders’ equity556,607  562,848 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity733,158  721,099 
      

Agora, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Month Ended Six Month Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2026
2025
 2026
2025
Real-time engagement service revenues39,452 33,716  76,640 66,389 
Real-time engagement on-premise solution and other revenues968 543  1,525 1,139 
Total revenues40,420 34,259  78,165 67,528 
Cost of revenues14,683 11,389  28,499 22,024 
Gross profit25,737 22,870  49,666 45,504 
Operating expenses:     
Research and development15,396 13,976  29,817 27,994 
Sales and marketing6,420 6,521  12,358 12,756 
General and administrative5,467 6,039  11,490 12,277 
Total operating expenses27,283 26,536  53,665 53,027 
Other operating income593 548  1,398 702 
Loss from operations(953)(3,118) (2,601)(6,821)
Exchange gain123 85  378 156 
Interest income3,401 3,706  6,841 7,341 
Interest expense(15)(1) (29)(6)
Investment (loss) income(413)797  (1,264)1,485 
Income before income taxes2,143 1,469  3,325 2,155 
Income taxes(54)(43) (183)(84)
Income (loss) from equity in affiliates109 36  165 (202)
Net income2,198 1,462  3,307 1,869 
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders2,198 1,462  3,307 1,869 
Other comprehensive income (loss):     
Foreign currency translation adjustments2,272 343  4,591 (326)
Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders4,470 1,805  7,898 1,543 
      
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders     
Basic0.006 0.004  0.010 0.005 
Diluted0.006 0.004  0.009 0.005 
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders     
Basic0.03 0.02  0.04 0.02 
Diluted0.02 0.01  0.04 0.02 


Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding		     
Basic339,719,445 370,332,857  343,640,224 373,734,048 
Diluted369,538,625 392,602,913  373,935,107 400,458,176 
Weighted average ADS outstanding     
Basic84,929,861 92,583,214  85,910,056 93,433,512 
Diluted92,384,656 98,150,728  93,483,777 100,114,544 
      
Share-based compensation expenses included in:     
Cost of revenues2 29  4 75 
Research and development expenses520 978  1,112 2,337 
Sales and marketing expenses140 210  263 424 
General and administrative expenses539 314  1,125 642 
          

Agora, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

 Three Month Ended Six Month Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2026
2025
 2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net income2,198 1,462  3,307 1,869 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:     
Share-based compensation expenses1,201 1,531  2,504 3,478 
Allowance for current expected credit losses762 1,332  1,564 3,016 
Depreciation of property and equipment379 525  749 1,117 
Amortization of intangible assets1 130  80 259 
Amortization of land use right891 848  1,768 1,697 
Deferred tax expense- (20) (12)(41)
Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities466 540  932 1,078 
Investment loss (income)413 (797) 1,264 (1,485)
(Income) loss from equity in affiliates(109)(36) (165)202 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment- 2  1 3 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:     
Accounts receivable(3,888)(572) (4,525)1,527 
Contract assets- 912  - 978 
Prepayments and other current assets(1,720)474  (1,094)15,291 
Other non-current assets(285)(2,209) (339)(3,424)
Accounts payable558 710  1,664 (810)
Advances from customers578 (959) 989 (645)
Taxes payable171 27  90 (991)
Operating lease liabilities(572)(587) (1,119)(1,159)
Deferred income- -  - 111 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities(3,184)(3,665) (4,107)(4,847)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities(2,140)(352) 3,551 17,224 
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Purchase of property and equipment(221)(317) (276)(872)
Purchase of short-term bank deposits(42,953)(10,429) (52,952)(35,507)
Purchase of short-term financial products issued by banks- (5,070) - (15,348)
Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposits15,000 20,077  60,428 178,404 
Proceeds from maturity of short-term financial products issued by banks122 13,429  3,267 36,442 
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments- -  2 - 
Purchase of long-term bank deposits- (9,000) - (163,001)
Purchase of construction in progress for the headquarters project(5,712)(3,472) (15,069)(13,753)
Disposal of property and equipment13 4  13 30 
Refundable deposit received in relation to disposal of subsidiaries- -  - 4,410 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities(33,751)5,222  (4,587)(9,195)
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Proceeds from short-term borrowings1,324 -  1,324 - 
Proceeds from long-term borrowings6,381 3,507  15,774 14,134 
Proceeds from exercise of employees’ share options90 181  103 477 
Payment of financing cost(713)-  (2,252)- 
Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares(3,731)(10,862) (17,035)(12,103)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities3,351 (7,174) (2,086)2,508 
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash139 (9) 343 (838)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(32,401)(2,314) (2,779)9,699 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period *105,268 42,841  75,646 30,828 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period **72,867 40,527  72,867 40,527 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:     
Income taxes paid15 33  39 73 
Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities572 587  1,119 1,159 
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations- 86  - 86 
Non-cash financing and investing activities:     
Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees’ share options16 46  16 46 
Proceeds receivable for dividend100 110  100 110 
Proceeds receivable for disposal- 2,909  - 2,909 
Payables for financing cost63 -  409 - 
Payables for property and equipment24 191  24 191 
Payables for construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project4,472 11,497  13,460 12,138 
Payables for treasury shares, at cost41 37  41 37 


* includes restricted cash balance		200 230  200 3,745 
** includes restricted cash balance200 200  200 230 

___________________
1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.

 

            











        

            

            
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