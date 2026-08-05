Multiverse Computing and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Efficient AI Models to Data Centers

DONOSTIA-SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiverse Computing today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to bring highly efficient AI models to data centers worldwide. Multiverse Computing's AI models will be specialized for Qualcomm Dragonfly™ AI200 and AI250 accelerators. The collaboration focuses on Qualcomm Technologies' AI acceleration hardware and Multiverse Computing's model optimization technology to enable data center operators to run large-scale AI workloads with higher performance and lower power consumption.

For data center operators, the direct benefit is more capacity on the same hardware. By optimizing AI models before they run on Qualcomm Dragonfly AI200 and AI250 accelerators, Multiverse Computing reduces the compute and memory footprint each model requires. That frees up headroom on existing deployments, letting operators serve more inference requests, run more models concurrently, or scale their AI services without adding new accelerators or expanding data center infrastructure.

The efficiency gains were demonstrated live at Mobile World Congress in March 2026, where Multiverse Computing and Qualcomm Technologies showcased a compressed open-source large language model running on a Qualcomm® Cloud AI100 Ultra accelerator. In a real-time emergency medical reporting use case, the compressed model demo delivered up to 93% faster response times and up to 44% higher throughput than the uncompressed base model, while reducing memory usage by up to 45% and power consumption by up to 21%, with no loss in accuracy.

In a second demonstration, an on-premises Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) chatbot for querying confidential financial documents ran up to 35% faster and delivered up to 54% higher throughput, while cutting memory usage by up to 45% and power consumption by up to 14%, again with no loss in accuracy.

Applications running on the new Qualcomm Dragonfly AI200 and AI250 accelerators will be poised to deliver even better benchmark results.

“Qualcomm Technologies has built its leadership in segments such as mobile and IoT, where maximizing performance within strict power and efficiency constraints has always been essential. Those same principles are now becoming critical in AI data centers. By combining Qualcomm Technologies’ highly efficient and performant AI accelerators with Multiverse Computing’s model compression and optimization technology, we can help customers achieve breakthrough improvements in performance, cost, and energy efficiency at scale.”

Victor Gaspar, Chief Sales Officer at Multiverse Computing

“As AI adoption accelerates across enterprise and cloud infrastructure, customers need solutions that deliver high performance with greater efficiency. Qualcomm Technologies brings industry-leading AI acceleration, while Multiverse Computing works closely with customers, their AI models, and their specific use cases to optimize real-world deployments. Together, we can deliver highly efficient AI solutions tailored to the needs of modern data centers.”

Dino Flore, Vice President, Technology at Qualcomm Europe, Inc.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in the data center industry toward efficiency-first AI infrastructure, as operators look to scale AI deployments without a proportional increase in hardware, energy, and cost. By combining Qualcomm Technologies’ AI accelerators with Multiverse Computing’s optimized AI models, the two companies provide data center operators and enterprises with a practical path to scalable AI.

About Multiverse Computing

Multiverse Computing is a leader in sovereign and efficient AI. The company develops fast, efficient, and highly specialized AI models that enable organizations to deploy advanced artificial intelligence securely within their own infrastructure, ensuring full control over data, governance, and compliance. Serving sectors where privacy, reliability, and operational efficiency are critical, Multiverse helps enterprises unlock the value of AI while maintaining sovereignty over their most sensitive information. Headquartered in Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain, with offices in the United States, Canada, and across Europe, Multiverse serves more than 100 global customers, including Iberdrola, Bosch, and the Bank of Canada.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Media Contacts

Multiverse Computing

sales@multiversecomputing.com