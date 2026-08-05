Correction: Upward adjustment of expectations for 2026

Correction: The company announcement regarding the upward adjustment of expectations was reported in the wrong category in the Danish version. It should have been reported in the category Inside information instead of Other disclosure obligations according to the stock exchange rules. This correction only concerns the Danish version.

---





Nasdaq Copenhagen

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders



Date: 5 August 2026

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2026

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for net profit for 2026.

The expectations for net profit for the year are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 2.0 - 2.4 billion range to the DKK 2.2 - 2.5 billion range.

The upward adjustment is based partly on the continued growth which means that total income for the year is expected to develop better than forecast at the beginning of the year, and partly on continued good credit quality and a loss and impairment level that has developed better than originally budgeted for 2026.

The expectations for net profit for 2026 are subject to uncertainty and depend on developments in the financial markets and macroeconomic conditions.





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment