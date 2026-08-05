Ascent Solar Technologies Meets Growing Drone Market Demand; Reinforces Primary Space Industry Focus

THORNTON, Colo., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today emphasized its continued commitment to providing durable, reliable solar solutions to the space market, and expanded on its entry into the unmanned systems market as global demand rapidly grows. This objective underscores the Company’s strategy of expanding the spectrum of commercial opportunities for its thin-film offerings while maintaining its paramount focus on space applications.

The Company’s commitment to the rapidly growing space economy is demonstrated by its participation in new orbital missions, such as the recent integration of its thin-film solar products into Reditus Space’s ENOS spacecraft , which is scheduled for launch this fall. In addition, Ascent received an order for 100 modules for a satellite which will manufacture components in space. Both of these could lead to annual recurring business of 10 to 25 KW.

With respect to the drone market, Ascent is currently experiencing accelerated demand from unmanned aerial and marine systems industries, as its technology’s uniquely high power-to-weight ratio offers major operational advantages. Ascent is also working with a European organization to supply its products for integration into a high-altitude platform station (HAPS) project, expecting to deliver an initial 250-watt sub-array by the end of the summer. These endeavors represent additional customer adoption milestones in Ascent’s ongoing work to provide lightweight, resilient solar power solutions at high altitudes. The Company has received orders from two Eastern European drone manufacturers that will integrate Ascent’s products into aircraft wing designs. These initial orders have the potential to become recurring business, reaching between 200KW-300KW of product demand annually. Company leadership is also actively engaged in discussions with two US-based drone manufacturers around future opportunities to supply its solar products.

Additionally, Ascent has secured product orders from two unmanned marine vehicle (UMV) companies; one global manufacturer and the other US-based. This expansion into applying its solar products to UMVs illustrates the versatility of the Company’s technology across many drone market verticals. These initial orders have the potential to become recurring business, reaching between 125KW-200KW of product demand annually.

“As defense departments across the globe increasingly prioritize unmanned systems, lightweight power generation has become mission critical. Our thin-film PV boasts an exceptional power-to-weight ratio achieving as light as 500-600 watts per kilogram and features an advanced encapsulation design that is well-suited for demanding drone applications. Those advantages allow drones to stay in the air longer without adding weight that compromises their performance or aerodynamics,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Space remains a priority market, but we are excited by the increasing opportunities from the drone industry, as many of the same performance advantages that make our products ideal for space vehicles also deliver substantial benefits for unmanned applications.”

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

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