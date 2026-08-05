Pet Valu Raises More than $2.6 Million for Local Animal Causes

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, proudly announced today that its 2026 Pet Appreciation Month initiatives were its most successful to date, raising more than $2.6 million in monetary and product donations for over 500 animal-related causes across Canada. This year’s donations exceeded the previous record, set in 2024, by $400,000.

“We are deeply touched by the generosity of our devoted pet lovers who stepped up at a time when so many Canadian animal rescues, shelters and charities need essential funds and products,” says Greg Ramier, CEO at Pet Valu. “We established Pet Appreciation Month in 2011 to provide much needed support for local animal organizations doing invaluable work to help pets in need in the communities in which we operate. We are very proud that Pet Appreciation Month is now the largest of Pet Valu’s Companions for Change™ annual initiatives and that this year’s donations exceeded all previous years.”

Pet Appreciation Month is held annually in June. Throughout the month, customers at each of Pet Valu’s family of more than 700 stores outside of Quebec are invited to purchase a paper PAW for a donation amount or a product of their choosing; 100 per cent of all donations go to the store’s designated local rescue or cause. Since inception, Pet Appreciation Month has raised more than $21.6 million in monetary and product donations.

During Pet Appreciation Month, select stores in the Pet Valu family host a National Adoption Weekend to help find loving forever homes for local pets in need. On this weekend, participating stores invite adoptable pets, volunteers and rescue staff along with devoted pet lovers looking to welcome a new furry family member into their homes. This year, over 1,000 pets in need found forever homes in June. Over the years, Pet Valu National Adoption Weekends have helped find forever homes for more than 54,000 pets.

"Pet Valu opened its first store in Toronto 50 years ago, and this year we're celebrating the memories, connections and joy we've shared with pets and their devoted owners ever since," says Ramier. "Our exceptional Pet Appreciation Month results during this milestone year give us even more reason to celebrate the pet lovers we share memorable moments with every day."

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: petvalu.ca.

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