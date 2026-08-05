SPARC AI Expands U.S. Operations with Dedicated Federal and Public Safety Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) a defense technology company building Overwatch, the GPS-independent positioning and target-geolocation software platform for drones and autonomous systems, today announced the establishment and initial buildout of a dedicated U.S. Federal and Public Safety team.

The team will be responsible for advancing customer engagement, coordinating demonstrations and field evaluations, developing relationships with OEM partners and systems integrators, supporting government procurement pathways and converting validated use cases into repeatable deployments. It will work closely with SPARC AI's integration and core engineering teams to ensure that operator requirements and field feedback inform integration priorities and product development.

SPARC AI has secured a highly experienced and senior commercial leader to oversee federal and public safety sales to manage capabilities across customer engagement, solutions and integration engineering, and government contracting support.

Initial areas of focus include federal law enforcement and border security, search and rescue, disaster response, and critical-infrastructure monitoring, and other missions in which GPS may be limited, degraded or unavailable.

“Federal and public safety customers need more than a traditional sales presence. They need a team that understands the mission, can get technology into the field and can support the path from evaluation to operational deployment and beyond,” said Matt McCrann, U.S. CEO of SPARC AI. “This dedicated team gives us the structure to build durable customer relationships, support technical execution and turn successful evaluations of Overwatch into adoption and customer mission success.”

SPARC AI is also pleased to announce that Matt McCrann has been interviewed by Randy Goers at Drone Radio Show and is available on Spotify and online at: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1hKxkvsg85a9oyJD7s3Ydm?si=bc4afQLrRzyX6hSbBimMdA

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability at the scale and cost required for modern drone operations.

For more information: www.sparcai.co

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company’s future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, competition, development activities, pricing, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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