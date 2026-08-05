Holley Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

DOUBLE-DIGIT CORE GROWTH IN THREE OF FOUR DIVISIONS

RETURN TO NET SALES GROWTH REFLECTS STRENGTH ACROSS THE BUSINESS

LEVERAGE RATIO LOWEST LEVEL IN THE LAST FOUR YEARS

Advancing Portfolio Rebalancing Initiative to Enhance Focus, Simplify Operations, and Support Second-Half 2026 Performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 28, 2026.

Second Quarter Highlights vs. Prior Year Period

Net Sales grew 3.2% to $172.0 million compared to $166.7 million last year Core business net sales 1 grew by 4.9% after excluding portfolio divestitures and portfolio rebalancing initiative.

Net Loss was $(2.4) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $10.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, last year Includes a $28.3 million loss on the sale of non-core assets related to the Company's portfolio rebalancing initiative.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $47.1 million compared to $40.5 million last year

Adjusted Net Income 2 was $24.0 million compared to $10.6 million last year

was $24.0 million compared to $10.6 million last year Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $33.8 million compared to $36.4 million last year

was $33.8 million compared to $36.4 million last year Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 was 19.6% compared to 21.9% last year

was 19.6% compared to 21.9% last year Free Cash Flow2 was $40.9 million compared to $35.7 million last year

1 Core business net sales excludes sales of divested businesses and the portfolio rebalancing initiative.

2 See “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

“Our second quarter results reflect positive core growth and continued execution against the strategic priorities we outlined earlier this year, with three of our four business segments delivering year-over-year core growth,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holley.

Stevenson continued, “We believe we are entering the second half of the year with solid momentum, supported by new national retailer placements, a healthy cadence of product innovation, and several important launches slated for the coming months. At the same time, we have reinvigorated our marketing calendar with a greater focus on brand activation and enthusiast engagement, helping to strengthen awareness and demand across our portfolio.

“During the quarter we completed the sale of our non-core Restoration brands, including Scott Drake and Brothers Trucks, a step that further reduces complexity and enables us to concentrate resources on our highest-priority growth opportunities. We remain focused on disciplined execution and believe the actions we have taken position Holley for continued progress in the periods ahead.”

Jesse Weaver, Chief Financial Officer of Holley, added, “The second quarter showcased our continued focus on cash generation, balance sheet improvement, and disciplined capital allocation. Our underlying operating performance was stronger than the year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA comparison suggests: the prior-year quarter included a one-time, non-cash benefit from the capitalization of tariff costs that did not repeat this year, and adjusted for that item, we believe Adjusted EBITDA performance was approximately flat year-over-year. We generated strong free cash flow in the quarter and year-to-date, which enabled us to continue making progress on our capital priorities.

"During the quarter, we repurchased approximately $2.0 million of our common stock, reflecting our confidence in the long-term value of the business. Following a $15.0 million voluntary debt prepayment made after quarter-end, we have now reduced debt by $115.0 million through voluntary prepayments since September 2023. Combined with our strong cash generation, these actions contributed to another quarter of leverage reduction helping us maintain progress towards finishing the year below our targeted leverage ratio of 3.5x.

"Based on our first-half performance and the opportunities we see in the second half of the year, we are reiterating our full-year guidance and remain focused on delivering sustainable value for our shareholders."

Strategic Business Highlights and Recent Events

27 brands delivered growth across DTC and B2B channels.

Generated $40.9 million of free cash flow and remain on track for year-end leverage below 3.5x.

Long Term Strategic initiatives drove $13.4 million in revenue and delivered $8.3 million in cost savings.

Realigned marketing to strengthen consumer engagement and brand activation.

Repurchased ~$2.0 million of shares, reinforcing confidence in our long-term value creation.

Continued portfolio rebalancing through the divestiture of the non-core Restoration brands.

Reduced debt by an additional $15.0 million, bringing total debt reduction to $115.0 million since September 2023.

Well positioned for H2 2026 with new retail placements and a strong product launch pipeline.

Outlook

**For the year ending December 31, 2026, core business revenue guidance remains unchanged:

Metric Current Full Year 2026 Outlook Net Sales

Core Business Growth Rate %1 $610 - $640 million

~2% to ~7% Adjusted EBITDA* $127 - $137 million Capital Expenditures $15 - $20 million Depreciation and Amortization Expense $24 - $26 million Interest Expense (excluding collar revaluation) $42 - $47 million

1 Core Business Growth Rate, excludes impact from Portfolio Rebalancing Initiative.

* Holley is not providing reconciliations of forward-looking full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure, net income, is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, Holley is unable to provide these forward-looking reconciliations without unreasonable effort. Accordingly, Holley is relying on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K to exclude these reconciliations.

Holley notes that its outlook for the year-ending December 31, 2026 may vary due to changes in assumptions or market conditions and other factors described below under “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Conference Call

A conference call and audio webcast has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss these results. Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call available on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com. For those that cannot join the webcast, you can participate by dialing 877-407-4019 (Toll Free) or 201-689-8337 (Toll) using the access code of 13761658.

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Wednesday, August 12, 2026. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13761658. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website.

Additional Financial Information

The Investor Relations page of Holley’s website, investor.holley.com contains a significant amount of financial information about Holley, including our earnings presentation, which can be found under Events & Presentations. Holley encourages investors to visit this website regularly, as information is updated, and new information is posted.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Holley’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue and adjusted EBITDA and other metrics, along with statements regarding the impact of portfolio rebalancing efforts and organizational changes, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “or” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Holley and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) Holley’s ability to execute our business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines of business and successfully exiting non-core, low profit businesses; 2) Holley’s ability to compete effectively in our market; 3) Holley’s ability to successfully design, develop, and market new, effective, and safe products and platforms; 4) Holley’s ability to respond to changes in vehicle ownership and type; 5) Holley’s ability to maintain and strengthen demand for our products; 6) Holley’s ability to grow and effectively manage our growth; 7) Holley’s ability to attract new customers in a cost-effective manner and to expand into additional consumer markets; 8) Holley’s ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions or achieve the expected synergies from such acquisitions; 9) Holley’s ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; 10) Holley’s ability to retain our management and key employees; 11) costs related to Holley being a public company; 12) disruptions to Holley’s operations, including as a result of cybersecurity incidents; 13) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 14) the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against Holley; 15) general economic and political conditions, including the current macroeconomic environment, political tensions, and war (including the conflict in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical consequences); 16) the possibility that Holley may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including recent events affecting the financial services industry (such as the closures of certain regional banks); 17) Holley’s estimates of its financial performance (e.g., the successful execution of cost saving initiatives); 18) Holley’s ability to anticipate and manage through disruptions and higher costs in manufacturing, supply chain, logistical operations, and shortages of certain company products in distribution channels; 19) Holley’s ability to anticipate, manage, and mitigate the impact of changing trade policies, including tariffs; 20) disruptions and costs associated with doing business in certain countries; 21) Holley’s ability to adopt and react to risks posed by new technology; 22) inability to predict how products will ultimately be used; 23) Holley's ability to anticipate and manage through the impact of elevated interest rate levels, which cause the cost of capital to increase, as well as respond to inflationary pressures and trade restrictions, including tariffs; and 24) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and disclosed in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Although Holley believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements or projections set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements or projections will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Holley presently does not know or that Holley currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Holley undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Anthony Rozmus / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3324

holley@soleburystrat.com

Media Relations Contacts:

Nathan Espinosa/Michael Murray

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

Holley@KahnMedia.com

HOLLEY INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the thirteen weeks ended For the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, June 29, Variance Variance June 28, June 29, Variance Variance 2026 2025 ($) (%) 2026 2025 ($) (%) Net sales $ 172,007 $ 166,661 $ 5,346 3.2 % $ 319,337 $ 319,705 $ (368 ) -0.1 % Cost of goods sold 101,463 97,103 4,360 4.5 % 188,057 186,059 1,998 1.1 % Gross profit 70,544 69,558 986 1.4 % 131,280 133,646 (2,366 ) -1.8 % Selling, general, and administrative 40,427 32,954 7,473 22.7 % 75,829 69,653 6,176 8.9 % Research and development costs 3,740 5,086 (1,346 ) -26.5 % 7,736 9,179 (1,443 ) -15.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 3,416 3,350 66 2.0 % 6,844 6,882 (38 ) -0.6 % Restructuring costs 840 355 485 136.7 % 1,715 818 897 109.7 % Loss on sale of assets 28,259 — 28,259 nm 28,224 — 28,224 nm Other operating (income) expense (8,903 ) 299 (9,202 ) nm (9,341 ) 257 (9,598 ) nm Total operating expense 67,779 42,044 25,735 61.2 % 111,007 86,789 24,218 27.9 % Operating income 2,765 27,514 (24,749 ) -89.9 % 20,273 46,857 (26,584 ) -56.7 % Change in fair value of warrant liability (548 ) (7 ) (541 ) nm (1,579 ) (80 ) (1,499 ) nm Change in fair value of earn-out liability (1,258 ) (219 ) (1,039 ) nm (1,772 ) (404 ) (1,368 ) nm Interest expense, net 8,201 13,374 (5,173 ) -38.7 % 18,119 29,082 (10,963 ) -37.7 % Total non-operating expense 6,395 13,148 (6,753 ) -51.4 % 14,768 28,598 (13,830 ) -48.4 % Income (loss) before income taxes (3,630 ) 14,366 (17,996 ) -125.3 % 5,505 18,259 (12,754 ) -69.8 % Income tax (benefit) expense (1,200 ) 3,503 (4,703 ) nm 679 4,579 (3,900 ) nm Net income (loss) $ (2,430 ) $ 10,863 $ (13,293 ) -122.4 % $ 4,826 $ 13,680 $ (8,854 ) -64.7 % Comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,869 ) 1,239 (3,108 ) -250.9 % (2,825 ) 954 (3,779 ) -396.2 % Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (4,299 ) $ 12,102 $ (16,401 ) -135.5 % $ 2,001 $ 14,634 $ (12,633 ) -86.3 % Common Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.11 ) -122.2 % $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ (0.07 ) -65.0 % Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.11 ) -122.3 % $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ (0.07 ) -65.2 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 120,285 119,163 1,122 0.9 % 120,050 119,006 1,044 0.9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 120,285 119,791 494 0.4 % 121,149 119,677 1,472 1.2 % nm - not meaningful





HOLLEY INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of June 28,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,020 $ 37,231 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $2,086 and $1,856, respectively 64,158 57,895 Inventory 180,202 205,661 Prepaids and other current assets 17,231 15,374 Total current assets 330,611 316,161 Property, plant, and equipment, net 50,174 45,127 Goodwill 370,958 372,340 Other intangibles assets, net 369,753 396,910 Right-of-use assets 40,872 33,415 Total assets $ 1,162,368 $ 1,163,953 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 55,972 $ 60,121 Accrued liabilities 40,553 48,316 Accrued interest 3,401 115 Current portion of long-term debt 8,207 6,571 Total current liabilities 108,133 115,123 Long-term debt, net of current portion 518,606 516,078 Warrant liability 444 2,024 Earn-out liability 273 2,045 Deferred taxes 47,362 46,540 Other noncurrent liabilities 37,812 33,218 Total liabilities 712,630 715,028 Common stock 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 385,684 384,873 Treasury stock, at cost, 707,113 and zero shares held as of June 28, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (2,000 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,705 ) 120 Retained earnings 68,747 63,920 Total stockholders' equity 449,738 448,925 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,162,368 $ 1,163,953





HOLLEY INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) For the thirteen weeks ended For the twenty-six weeks ended June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (2,430 ) $ 10,863 $ 4,826 $ 13,680 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash 34,552 9,389 43,321 23,849 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 14,989 20,235 (3,893 ) (4,892 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,111 40,487 44,254 32,637 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (6,169 ) (4,828 ) (9,640 ) (7,808 ) Acquisition of license agreement — (8,330 ) (3,570 ) (13,090 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (2,776 ) — Proceeds from the disposal of assets 9,957 — 9,957 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,788 (13,158 ) (6,029 ) (20,898 ) Financing Activities Net change in debt (11,643 ) (1,832 ) (1,643 ) (3,608 ) Payments from stock-based award activities (1,490 ) (256 ) (2,486 ) (850 ) Treasury stock purchase, at cost (2,000 ) — (2,000 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (15,133 ) (2,088 ) (6,129 ) (4,458 ) Effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations on cash 188 (467 ) (307 ) 474 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 35,954 24,774 31,789 7,755 Cash and Cash Equivalents Beginning of period $ 33,066 $ 39,068 $ 37,231 $ 56,087 End of period $ 69,020 $ 63,842 $ 69,020 $ 63,842

We present certain information with respect to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Credit Agreement Total Leverage Ratio (the "Leverage Ratio"), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow as supplemental measures of our operating performance and believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our financial performance and in comparing our financial results between periods because they exclude the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the usefulness of our financial information by presenting measures that management uses internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor our business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help to depict a more realistic representation of the performance of our underlying business, enabling us to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, the Leverage Ratio, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from non-GAAP and other financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income, gross profit, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measures, as applicable, derived in accordance with GAAP.

We define EBITDA as earnings before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, interest expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude, to the extent applicable, restructuring costs, which includes operational restructuring and integration activities, termination related benefits, facilities relocation, and executive transition costs; changes in the fair value of the warrant liability; changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; equity-based compensation expense; gain or loss on the early extinguishment of debt; notable items that we do not believe are reflective of our underlying operating performance, including litigation settlements and certain costs incurred for advisory services related to identifying performance initiatives; and other expenses or gains, which includes gains or losses from disposal of fixed assets, franchise taxes, and gains or losses from foreign currency transactions. In addition, beginning with the quarter ended June 28, 2026, we have excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as a notable item any tariff refund income received in the quarter, as the refunds are non-recurring in nature for tariff costs incurred in the past and are not reflective of our ongoing performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

HOLLEY INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

USE AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) For the thirteen weeks ended For the twenty-six weeks ended June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,430 ) $ 10,863 $ 4,826 $ 13,680 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 8,201 13,374 18,119 29,082 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,200 ) 3,503 679 4,579 Depreciation 2,650 2,215 5,174 4,514 Amortization 3,417 3,350 6,844 6,882 EBITDA 10,638 33,305 35,642 58,737 Restructuring costs 840 355 1,715 818 Change in fair value of warrant liability (548 ) (7 ) (1,579 ) (80 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liability (1,258 ) (219 ) (1,772 ) (404 ) Loss on sale of assets 28,259 — 28,224 — Equity-based compensation expense 1,565 1,408 3,296 2,903 Notable items 3,161 1,287 4,889 1,484 Other operating (income) expense (8,903 ) 299 (9,341 ) 257 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,754 $ 36,428 $ 61,074 $ 63,715 Net Sales $ 172,007 $ 166,661 $ 319,337 $ 319,705 Net income (loss) margin (1.4 %) 6.5 % 1.5 % 4.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.6 % 21.9 % 19.1 % 19.9 %

We define the Leverage Ratio as Net Debt divided by our Credit Agreement EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month ("TTM") period, as defined under our Credit Agreement entered into in November 2021, as amended, which is used in calculating covenant compliance.

TTM June 28, 2026 December 31, 2025 Net Income $ 10,322 $ 19,175 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 40,870 51,833 Income tax expense 5,558 9,458 Depreciation 10,364 9,704 Amortization 13,740 13,778 EBITDA 80,854 103,948 Change in fair value of warrant liability (288 ) 1,211 Change in fair value of earn-out liability (471 ) 897 Equity-based compensation expense 8,556 8,163 Loss on sale of assets 28,259 — Gain on early extinguishment of debt (93 ) (93 ) Restructuring costs 3,800 2,903 Notable items 8,284 4,882 Other expense (7,525 ) 2,110 Adjusted EBITDA 121,376 124,021 Additional permitted charges 7,633 7,265 Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Agreement $ 129,009 $ 131,286 Total debt $ 532,830 $ 529,557 Less: permitted cash and cash equivalents 50,000 37,231 Net indebtedness per Credit Agreement $ 482,830 $ 492,326 Credit Agreement Total Leverage Ratio 3.74 x 3.75 x

We define Adjusted Net Income as earnings excluding the effect of changes in the fair value of the warrant liability, changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability, loss on sale of assets, and gain or loss on the early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income on a per share basis. Management uses these measures to focus on on-going operations and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. We believe that using this information, along with net income and net income per diluted share, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations.

For the thirteen weeks ended For the twenty-six weeks ended June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,430 ) $ 10,863 $ 4,826 $ 13,680 Special items: Adjust for: change in fair value of warrant liability (548 ) (7 ) (1,579 ) (80 ) Adjust for: change in fair value of earn-out liability (1,258 ) (219 ) (1,772 ) (404 ) Adjust for: loss on sale of assets 28,259 — 28,224 — Adjusted Net Income $ 24,023 $ 10,637 $ 29,699 $ 13,196





For the thirteen weeks ended For the twenty-six weeks ended June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.11 Special items: Adjust for: change in fair value of warrant liability — — (0.01 ) — Adjust for: change in fair value of earn-out liability (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Adjust for: loss on sale of assets 0.23 — 0.23 — Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.20 $ 0.09 $ 0.25 $ 0.11

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures, net of fixed asset dispositions not related to brand divestitures. Management believes providing Free Cash Flow is useful for investors to understand our performance and results of cash generation after making capital investments required to support ongoing business operations.

For the thirteen weeks ended For the twenty-six weeks ended June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 June 28,

2026 June 29,

2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 47,111 $ 40,487 $ 44,254 $ 32,637 Capital expenditures, net of dispositions (6,169 ) (4,828 ) (9,640 ) (7,808 ) Free Cash Flow $ 40,942 $ 35,659 $ 34,614 $ 24,829



