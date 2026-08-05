Sumex Expands Cross-Chain Swap Infrastructure Through The Change Integration





HONG KONG, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong-based Sumex , the non-custodial crypto SuperApp that unifies CeFi & DeFi portfolio management, trading, investment and rewards within one interface, today announced the integration of The Change into its growing cross-chain swap infrastructure. As part of the partnership, the first of two confirmed campaigns with The Change had been launched, giving users the opportunity to earn rewards for swap activity they already perform.

This latest routing integration further strengthens Sumex's aggregation engine while launching the first of the two confirmed campaigns with The Change, allowing users to share a $5,000 reward pool and earn additional Sigma Points through eligible swaps.

The integration represents another step in Sumex's long-term strategy of bringing the best crypto infrastructure together under one roof. Rather than relying on a single routing provider, Sumex continuously expands its aggregation network to provide users with broader asset coverage, deeper liquidity and more competitive execution across blockchain ecosystems.

Building One of the Most Comprehensive Swap Aggregation Networks

Cross-chain swaps have become an essential part of the modern crypto experience, but they remain highly fragmented. Different providers support different assets, chains and liquidity sources, often forcing users to compare multiple services before finding the best route.

Sumex was built to eliminate that complexity.

Today, the platform supports more than 3,000 digital assets across EVM-compatible networks, Solana, Tron, Stellar, Sui, TON and additional blockchain ecosystems. Behind the scenes, Sumex aggregates liquidity through more than 20 routing providers, several of which perform additional aggregation internally, significantly expanding available asset coverage and execution routes.

The result is a swap infrastructure designed to support everything from the most actively traded cryptocurrencies to highly specialized and emerging assets - without requiring users to manually search across multiple providers.

To further optimize execution, Sumex evaluates available routes through its internal optimization engine, helping users access competitive rates while displaying estimated network fees, gas costs and expected completion times before every transaction. The platform also supports private swaps, with additional privacy-focused capabilities planned as the ecosystem continues to evolve.

In short, users no longer need to compare ever-changing prices across different swap providers.

Why The Change Matters

The latest integration adds another high-quality routing provider to the Sumex ecosystem. Founded in 2024, The Change is a non-custodial crypto exchange service focused on fast automated swaps across a broad range of digital assets.

By integrating The Change, Sumex expands both its routing diversity and available liquidity sources. In addition to decentralized liquidity, The Change is also able to access centralized exchange liquidity through an automated execution model, helping improve liquidity depth and execution quality where appropriate. The service also enhances transaction privacy by facilitating execution in a way that helps reduce the direct linkage between sender and recipient wallets.

For Sumex users, this means another high-quality routing provider working behind the scenes to deliver broader market access, improved execution options and an even stronger swap experience - all without requiring users to leave the Sumex platform.

Swap, Earn and Repeat

To celebrate the integration, Sumex has launched the first of two confirmed campaigns with The Change.

The Swap-to-Earn campaign invites users to complete eligible swap tasks for a share of a $5,000 reward pool, while also earning additional Sigma Points that contribute toward long-term platform progression.

Unlike many campaigns that primarily reward the largest transaction volume, this initiative has been designed to encourage consistent participation, giving active users an opportunity to compete for rewards without disproportionately favoring whales.

The campaign is available for a limited time, allowing users to earn additional rewards simply by performing the cross-chain swaps they already intended to make.

The current Swap-to-Earn initiative is the first of the two confirmed campaigns with The Change. At the same time, Sumex continues expanding its partner ecosystem, with additional integrations and reward campaigns scheduled to launch over the coming weeks as the platform brings more best-in-class crypto services under one unified experience.

About Sumex

Sumex is a next-generation non-custodial crypto SuperApp that unifies portfolio management, trading, investing and rewards across CeFi and DeFi.

Designed around its proprietary Connection Manager, Sumex enables users to safely connect Centralized and Decentralized exchange accounts, Web3 wallets and social identities into one unified crypto experience. Through a single interface, users can track and manage their complete crypto portfolio as a whole, whether it is for trading Spot or Futures on CEXes or DEXes, executing cross-chain and private swaps, discovering investment opportunities and participating in activity-based rewards designed around meaningful ecosystem engagement.