HydroGraph to Participate in the Canaccord Growth Conference August 11-12, 2026 in Boston

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 46th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference, taking place August 11-12 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.

HydroGraph will present to invited guests of the conference at 11:30 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12. Additionally, Kjirstin Breure, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Kreps, Senior Vice President, will host 1x1 meetings with institutional investors throughout August 11 and August 12.

The Canaccord Conference is by invitation only. Investors interested in booking a 1x1 meeting with management can contact their Canaccord representative for registration, or HydroGraph investor relations at matt.kreps@hydrograph.com for assistance with meeting requests.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “detonation synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

HydroGraph

Senior Vice President

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com



Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

len@firecrackerpr.com

888-317-4687