Propanc Biopharma Completes First Tranche of $5.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced it is completing the first tranche of $500,000 within the first 30 days since commencing its share repurchase program.

“We will continue to honor our share repurchase program as we believe the Company is significantly undervalued as we progress to a world first, Phase 1b, First-In-Human study in 40 – 45 advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors, to be rolled out nationally in trial centers across Australia. Further announcements are expected soon,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “As a first-in-class therapy, we believe that PRP has the potential to transform metastatic cancer to a chronic disease rather than a life ending one. Therefore, we feel strongly about undertaking important corporate actions that reflect the true value of our shareholders’ equity. We look forward to continuing this program on an ongoing basis.”

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may buy back its common stock from time to time, in amounts, at prices, and at such times as the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and federal and state laws governing such transactions, through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, purchases through 10b5-1 trading plans, or by any combination of such methods. The repurchase program does not oblige the Company to acquire any specific number of shares and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

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