BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin C. Roy, Founder and CEO of GreenBanana SEO, today announced the release of his book, The Coherent Mountain: The Operator's Playbook for Winning SEO, AEO, and AI Search, now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.

Key Facts

Book: The Coherent Mountain: The Operator's Playbook for Winning SEO, AEO, and AI Search

Author: Kevin C. Roy, Founder and CEO of GreenBanana SEO

Kevin C. Roy, Founder and CEO of GreenBanana SEO Published: July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026 Formats: Kindle and paperback, available now on Amazon

Kindle and paperback, available now on Amazon Subject: A practical framework — the "Coherent Mountain" — for structuring website architecture, internal linking, and authority signals so brands are more easily retrieved, trusted, and cited by AI answer engines including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, Google AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode

A practical framework — the "Coherent Mountain" — for structuring website architecture, internal linking, and authority signals so brands are more easily retrieved, trusted, and cited by AI answer engines including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, Google AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode Backstory: The book is built around Kevin C. Roy's real experience rebuilding GreenBanana SEO's SEO structure and authority strategy after buying out his former business partner

The book is built around Kevin C. Roy's real experience rebuilding GreenBanana SEO's SEO structure and authority strategy after buying out his former business partner Availability: Amazon | GreenBanana SEO Website





SEO Isn't Dead. It Isn't the Whole Mountain Anymore.

As buyers shift from typing queries into Google to asking questions directly inside ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews, Kevin C. Roy argues that most companies are still operating with a playbook built for a different era of search.

The Coherent Mountain is Kevin C. Roy's answer to that shift: a step-by-step operator's manual for winning visibility in both traditional search rankings and AI-generated answers at the same time rather than at the expense of the other.

Part business story, part implementation manual, the book follows Kevin's own experience taking full ownership of GreenBanana SEO and rebuilding its SEO structure, internal linking, and authority-building systems into what he calls a "coherent mountain" — one deliberate, navigable structure rather than a patchwork of pages competing.

To make those ideas easier to follow, Kevin carries a simple ski mountain and trail map analogy through the entire book: pages become trails, internal links become lifts, technical fixes become grooming, and authority-building becomes snowmaking. That throughline helps readers follow the concepts without wading through dense technical jargon.

Inside the Coherent Mountain Framework

Using a ski-mountain metaphor to make technical concepts accessible, the book walks readers through building:

A clean trail map : site architecture and navigation that give search engines and AI systems one clear primary page per topic, instead of multiple competing pages

: site architecture and navigation that give search engines and AI systems one clear primary page per topic, instead of multiple competing pages Lifts that move authority, not just users : internal linking systems designed to move both people and topical authority to the pages that matter most

: internal linking systems designed to move both people and topical authority to the pages that matter most Pruning : a repeatable process for identifying and eliminating content cannibalization, orphan pages, and outdated pages that confuse both readers and AI systems

: a repeatable process for identifying and eliminating content cannibalization, orphan pages, and outdated pages that confuse both readers and AI systems Snowmaking and authority stacking : building the citations, mentions, and proof signals that give AI answer engines confidence a brand is legitimate enough to cite

: building the citations, mentions, and proof signals that give AI answer engines confidence a brand is legitimate enough to cite The Three-Block Blueprint : Kevin C. Roy's model for what a page needs beyond traditional SEO: a clear statement of what the page is about, proof that backs up that statement, and a clear next step

: Kevin C. Roy's model for what a page needs beyond traditional SEO: a clear statement of what the page is about, proof that backs up that statement, and a clear next step Schema Mountain: Kevin C. Roy's framework for the structured-data and entity work that helps AI systems understand who a brand is, what it does, and why it should be trusted

The book also includes implementation blueprints, worksheets, SOPs, checklists, decision trees, audit frameworks, 90-day plans, 12-month roadmaps, and AI-visibility tracking methods designed to be applied immediately.

Author Quote

"The old question was, 'Where do we rank?'" said Kevin C. Roy, Founder and CEO of GreenBanana SEO and author of The Coherent Mountain. "This book is really about the new one: how often are you part of the answer? I didn't write this from a theory. I wrote it from the mountain we had to rebuild ourselves — the same one I'm handing to readers so they don't have to start from a pile of trails with no map."

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is this book for? Founders, CEOs, marketing leaders, in-house SEOs, and agency owners who are responsible for how a company appears in both traditional search results and AI-generated answers.

Founders, CEOs, marketing leaders, in-house SEOs, and agency owners who are responsible for how a company appears in both traditional search results and AI-generated answers. How is this different from a typical SEO guide? The book treats SEO, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) as one connected system rather than separate disciplines, using the "Coherent Mountain" framework to show how site structure, internal linking, and authority-building work together to earn both search rankings and AI citations.

The book treats SEO, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) as one connected system rather than separate disciplines, using the "Coherent Mountain" framework to show how site structure, internal linking, and authority-building work together to earn both search rankings and AI citations. Where can readers get the book? The Coherent Mountain is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats.





About Kevin C. Roy

Kevin C. Roy is a leading practical authority on Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and AI Search Optimization, helping brands move beyond traditional search rankings to become cited, trusted, and recommended by AI answer engines. Kevin is the founder and CEO of GreenBanana SEO and the creator of Schema Mountain, a framework for the structured-data work that supports AI search visibility. His technical foundation includes web development training at MIT and a master's degree in business from Bentley University.





About GreenBanana SEO

Founded in 2009, GreenBanana SEO is an AI SEO, Answer Engine Optimization, and Generative Engine Optimization agency, helping brands become cited, trusted, and recommended by AI answer engines across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, Google AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode. The agency has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and the Massachusetts Fast 50.