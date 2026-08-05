Service IT Direct and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Advanced Third-Party Maintenance Solutions to the Public Sector

DALLAS and RESTON, Va., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service IT Direct , Legacy Tech. Legendary Service., and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Service IT Direct’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative third-party maintenance offerings for enterprise servers, storage and networking IT hardware in data center environments available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, as it represents a strategic step forward in expanding our support for Government and enterprise organizations with flexible, cost-effective data center solutions,” said Scott Keiran, VP-Sales at Service IT Direct. “By combining Service IT Direct’s expertise in legacy infrastructure and third-party support with Carahsoft’s extensive Public Sector reach, we look forward to helping customers extend the life of critical systems while improving operational efficiency and budget control.”

Service IT Direct delivers end-to-end third-party maintenance and lifecycle support services that help Government agencies optimize existing IT investments while reducing infrastructure maintenance costs. Through expert support for legacy servers, storage, networking and data center equipment, combined with 24/7 monitoring and nationwide service coverage, Service IT Direct enables Public Sector organizations to extend the life of mission-critical systems, improve availability, minimize downtime and redirect budget savings toward strategic modernization initiatives.

“Government agencies are continually seeking cost-effective ways to maintain reliable, high-performing infrastructure while maximizing the return on their technology investments,” said Erica Raymond, Director for Infrastructure Solutions at Carahsoft. “Service IT Direct provides agencies with the expertise and flexibility needed to optimize infrastructure performance and reduce operational costs. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Service IT Direct are expanding access to advanced lifecycle management and third-party maintenance solutions that help Public Sector organizations improve efficiency and strengthen resilience.”

Service IT Direct’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-6890 or ServiceITDirect@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Service IT Direct’s solutions here.

About Service IT Direct

Service IT Direct helps address how to support your aging infrastructure, tight budgets, complex procurement processes, and multi-vendor challenges by providing vendor-neutral End of Service Life support for all major OEM hardware and software, allowing agencies to extend the life of critical systems without being forced into costly upgrades. This gives government agencies greater flexibility, predictable costs, and control over their infrastructure timelines all while reducing the number of vendors needing to work with. The result is stable, reliable systems that continue supporting mission-critical services while leaders plan technology investments on their terms.

Contact

Scott Keiran

(978) 270-2214

skeiran@serviceitdirect.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Hardware, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com