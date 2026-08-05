Oncology Consultants Welcomes Dr. Asad Haider

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncology Consultants (OC), a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to welcome Board-certified medical oncologist Asad Haider, MD, to its physician team. Dr. Haider is accepting patients at the practice’s Northeast, Cypress and Willowbrook locations.





Dr. Haider earned his medical degree from the University of Texas at Houston McGovern Medical School. He completed his residency at the University of Central Florida, where he served as chief resident, and his hematology-oncology fellowship at the University of Texas at Houston McGovern Medical School. He also completed a hematology-oncology research appointment at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“I am pleased to join Oncology Consultants,” said Dr. Haider. “The practice’s commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care closely aligns with my own approach. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to provide innovative cancer care for our community.”

Oncology Consultants provides community-based oncology care at 18 locations across South Texas and is staffed by 19 Board-certified medical oncologists, 3 Board-certified radiation oncologists, and 25 advanced practitioners. The practice offers comprehensive services, including access to the latest cancer therapies, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging, laboratory testing, pharmacy services, survivorship programs and patient support – all delivered close to home to help reduce travel burdens for patients and their families. Clinics feature private exam rooms and on-site infusion suites designed to promote patient comfort and privacy.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Haider join our practice,” said Luis T. Campos, MD, president of Oncology Consultants and a Board-certified medical oncologist. “His impressive academic background and dedication to delivering exceptional patient care make him an excellent member of our physician team.”

“On behalf of AON, I am excited to welcome Dr. Haider to our network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “His commitment to patient-centered care makes him a great addition to the team and will further enhance the care we provide to our patients throughout Texas and across our network.”

Dr. Haider is now accepting new patients. To learn more about Oncology Consultants, visit oncologyconsultants.com.

About Oncology Consultants

Oncology Consultants (OC) is the largest independent community oncology practice in Houston. Since 1982, it has been committed to delivering cutting-edge cancer treatment in a caring environment. With locations throughout South Texas, Oncology Consultants offers a comprehensive range of services and treatments, including infusion therapy, radiotherapy, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy services, clinical trials, genetic testing, telemedicine, and more.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.



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