Automox Launches Canopy to Extend Existing MDMs

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform, today announced Automox Canopy, a new capability that connects Automox to the mobile device management (MDM) tools organizations already run. Canopy automates patching across the endpoints those tools leave exposed, from Apple Silicon Macs to Linux, servers, and the 600+ third-party applications attackers target most.

Most MDMs manage one slice of a fleet well and leave the rest uncovered. Apple Silicon Macs only accept silent operating system updates through the MDM protocol's Bootstrap Token, so those updates have stayed a manual, hands-on task, without the scheduling and enforcement discipline compliance and risk reduction demand. No MDM reaches Linux or servers, and most struggle with the third-party titles running on endpoints every day.

As organizations complete the transition to Apple Silicon and attackers move faster on unpatched software, that unmanaged slice of the fleet becomes a widening exposure. Automox's 2026 State of Endpoint Management report found that half of organizations take five or more days to patch critical vulnerabilities.

"Every IT team runs an MDM that does part of the job, and then patches the rest of the fleet by hand," said Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox. "Canopy closes that gap by working through the MDM teams already trust, so the Apple Silicon Macs, Linux machines, and servers that used to slip through now stay patched on the same automated schedule as everything else."

Canopy does that without asking teams to replace anything. Automox manages endpoints through an installed agent, and Apple gates silent Apple Silicon updates behind the Bootstrap Token, which no agent can reach on its own. Canopy calls the MDM's API and uses the Bootstrap Token the MDM already holds, so the agent and the MDM do the job together.

Apple Silicon patching that teams used to handle by hand now runs on a schedule. And Automox's cross-platform coverage extends across the rest of the fleet, with every update malware-scanned. Automox is not, and never was, an MDM. Canopy is the layer that connects Automox to the MDM a customer already runs, Jamf Pro or Intune.

Automox customers automate up to 96% more patches and realize a 362% return on investment over three years with a four-month payback period (IDC, 2025). Canopy extends that automation to the Apple Silicon Macs the Bootstrap Token used to wall off, alongside the Linux machines, servers, and third-party applications no MDM was built to reach.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management platform trusted by 3,000+ organizations to automate OS and third-party patching, device configuration, and policy enforcement across Windows, macOS, and Linux. Automox customers automate up to 96% more patches and achieve 362% ROI over three years (IDC, 2025).

Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

2026 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

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